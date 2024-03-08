President Joe Biden's Eyes Pop When He Sees Critic Marjorie Taylor Greene at State of the Union Address: Watch the Hilarious Moment
President Joe Biden is going viral after he looked shocked to see one of his biggest critics Marjorie Taylor Greene as he made his way through the House floor ahead of the Thursday, March 7, State of the Union address.
The 81-year-old shook hands, and when he looked up to see Greene's face, he was shocked — to say the least.
Of course, people couldn't stop talking about the video clip, which made the rounds on social media. One person wrote, "This was all of our faces after seeing her," while another said, "It seemed like something from Curb Your Enthusiasm."
A third person added, "He looked like he saw a ghost. Which is fair, I screamed at multiple intervals when I saw her," while another said, "OMG that's funny!!! Great catch there noticing this!! Hilarious!!"
Greene wore a MAGA hat and a T-shirt with the message: "Say her name," referring to Laken Riley, a nursing student from Georgia who was found dead in a wooded area on February 22 by campus police. One day later, suspect Jose Antonio Ibarra, who entered the U.S. illegally, was arrested and charged with murder.
Halfway through the speech, Biden spoke about border security and called on Congress to pass legislation to secure the border amid the immigration crisis.
Greene interrupted, shouting: “Say her name!”
Biden then held up a white button and stated: “Laken Riley.”
Biden spoke about her death and even brought up his own family tragedy when his first wife and young daughter were killed in 1972 after a car crash. His son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015. "To her parents, I say, my heart goes out to you having lost children myself. I understand," he said.
“Get this bill done!” Biden exclaimed.
"I will not demonize immigrants, saying they 'poison the blood of our country,' as he said in his own words," Biden said of his rival Donald Trump. "I will not separate families. I will not ban people from America because of their faith."
Biden's address came after the House passed the Laken Riley act, which would require the detention of any migrant who committed burglary or theft.
“Innocent Americans from Laken Riley in Georgia to the 14-year-old rape victim of an illegal immigrant in our home state of Louisiana,” Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday, March 6. “They’ve all been victimized by those whom the Biden administration has released into our country. He is releasing them into your state.”