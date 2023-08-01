Jill Biden Was Drawn to President Joe Biden's 'Strength' After His First Wife and Daughter Were Involved in Fatal Car Accident
Jill Biden revealed how her love story with President Joe Biden began in a recent interview.
“I was drawn to his strength,” the blonde beauty, 72, gushed of Joe, whom she married in 1977 — five years after Joe's first wife, Neilia, and 13-month-old daughter, Naomi, were killed in a tragic car accident while shopping for a Christmas tree when a tractor-trailer struck their vehicle.
Joe's young sons, Beau and Hunter, survived but received intense medical treatment. “I was drawn to … to what kind of strength was in this man that allowed him to find joy again,” Jill recalled.
Unfortunately, Jill and Joe were dealt another tragedy when Beau passed away in 2015 following a brain cancer diagnosis.
“I didn’t think he was going to die,” Jill stated. “I just kept praying he was going to live. And then when he did [die], I found I could no longer pray.”
As OK! previously reported, the 80-year-old reflected on the car accident and how it changed his life forever.
"I had an overwhelming advantage in the loss, and that was, I had a really close family that was there," the politician explained on the "On Purpose With Jay Shetty" podcast. "For example, when my wife and daughter were killed, my first wife and my two boys were very badly injured."
- Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Trashes the 'Biden Crime Family' While Declaring His 'Love and Respect' for Donald Trump
- Karine Jean-Pierre Refuses to Apologize on Behalf of the Biden Family for Dog Commander's Biting Problem
- Smackdown: Jill Biden and Queen Camilla 'Can't Stand Each Other' as 'Toxic' Feud Heats Up
Joe revealed how he had to rely on his brood during that time.
"When I got home from the hospital, my sister and husband already gave up their apartment and moved in, helping me raise my kid[s]," he shared. "My brother came and he turned the loft in the barn into an apartment for himself."
"They were there for me all the time. That was a gigantic difference," he added. "My best friends in my life are my sister and my brothers. And so I had an enormous advantage. And I think that when you see people who are going through something tough, it does matter if you reach out. It's not always easy, but it just matters to just reach out, let people know you see them."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Women's Health conducted the interview with Jill.