Jill Biden Was Drawn to President Joe Biden's 'Strength' After His First Wife and Daughter Were Involved in Fatal Car Accident

Joe revealed how he had to rely on his brood during that time.

"When I got home from the hospital, my sister and husband already gave up their apartment and moved in, helping me raise my kid[s]," he shared. "My brother came and he turned the loft in the barn into an apartment for himself."

"They were there for me all the time. That was a gigantic difference," he added. "My best friends in my life are my sister and my brothers. And so I had an enormous advantage. And I think that when you see people who are going through something tough, it does matter if you reach out. It's not always easy, but it just matters to just reach out, let people know you see them."