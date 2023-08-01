OK Magazine
Jill Biden Was Drawn to President Joe Biden's 'Strength' After His First Wife and Daughter Were Involved in Fatal Car Accident

jill joe biden strength
By:

Aug. 1 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Jill Biden revealed how her love story with President Joe Biden began in a recent interview.

“I was drawn to his strength,” the blonde beauty, 72, gushed of Joe, whom she married in 1977 — five years after Joe's first wife, Neilia, and 13-month-old daughter, Naomi, were killed in a tragic car accident while shopping for a Christmas tree when a tractor-trailer struck their vehicle.

Joe's young sons, Beau and Hunter, survived but received intense medical treatment. “I was drawn to … to what kind of strength was in this man that allowed him to find joy again,” Jill recalled.

jill joe biden strength love
Unfortunately, Jill and Joe were dealt another tragedy when Beau passed away in 2015 following a brain cancer diagnosis.

“I didn’t think he was going to die,” Jill stated. “I just kept praying he was going to live. And then when he did [die], I found I could no longer pray.”

As OK! previously reported, the 80-year-old reflected on the car accident and how it changed his life forever.

"I had an overwhelming advantage in the loss, and that was, I had a really close family that was there," the politician explained on the "On Purpose With Jay Shetty" podcast. "For example, when my wife and daughter were killed, my first wife and my two boys were very badly injured."

Jill Biden
Jill Biden
jill joe biden strength loss
Joe revealed how he had to rely on his brood during that time.

"When I got home from the hospital, my sister and husband already gave up their apartment and moved in, helping me raise my kid[s]," he shared. "My brother came and he turned the loft in the barn into an apartment for himself."

"They were there for me all the time. That was a gigantic difference," he added. "My best friends in my life are my sister and my brothers. And so I had an enormous advantage. And I think that when you see people who are going through something tough, it does matter if you reach out. It's not always easy, but it just matters to just reach out, let people know you see them."

Women's Health conducted the interview with Jill.

