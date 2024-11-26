President Joe Biden Jokes He's 'Fired' 2 Months Before Donald Trump Takes Over the White House: Watch
He's out of there!
President Joe Biden, 82, joked about his upcoming exit from the White House as he served up Brussels sprouts at a Coast Guard "Friendsgiving" on Monday, November 25, in Staten Island, N.Y.
During the event, the president gave out Thanksgiving food for nearly 50 minutes before he said something to the crowd.
"I've just been told I've been fired," said Biden, who dropped out of the 2024 presidential race due to concerns over his age.
Biden then made a strange joke that seemed to not make sense.
"They set a time for how long we're going to be somewhere. And then what they do is they close all the roads, the Secret Service does," he said. "And if you want to lose all support for your Coast Guard and no one will ever vote for me again, I better get the h--- out of here."
- 'We Lost This Battle': President Joe Biden Says We're 'Going to Be OK' Following Donald Trump's 2024 Election Win
- Joe Biden Criticized for Calling Kamala Harris 'President' Again: 'He's a Mess'
- Joe Biden 'Furious' at Critics for Blaming Him for Kamala Harris' Failed Presidential Campaign Amid Democratic Civil War
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Biden also brought up his age, stating, "I hadn't planned on saying this, but I was thinking about this when I was coming up. I was a pretty good football player in high school ... but my quarterback was all-state as well. He came along and he ended up being a quarterback for the Coast Guard Academy."
"In 1912," he added, prompting laughter from the crowd.
As OK! previously reported, Biden removed himself from the race, resulting in Kamala Harris running against Donald Trump.
"Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today," he wrote at the time. "I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world."
He then endorsed Harris for president.
"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," he added.