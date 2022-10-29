Flubbing Numbers! President Joe Biden Mistakenly Claims The U.S. Has 54 States
President Joe Biden confused a crowd while speaking at a rally for Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman on Friday, October 28, when he claimed there were 54 states instead of 50.
Biden was commenting on the significant strides the current administration has made towards improving healthcare and stopping drug prices from skyrocketing when he flubbed how many states were in the United States of America.
"And, by the way, if they do, that means — not a joke, everybody; that’s why we defeated it in 2018 when they tried to do it. We went to 54 states," he declared. "The reason is people didn’t realize that the only reason anybody who has a pre-existing condition can get healthcare is because of that Affordable Care Act."
Biden's most recent gaffe only further fueled the rumors that the 79-year-old politician's mental capacity is dwindling. The politician has been mocked for seemingly snoozing during a Climate Change conference, fumbling his words at various speaking engagements and even referring to First Lady Michelle Obama as Vice President.
As OK! previously reported, Biden seemingly forgot a state representative had tragically passed away in a recent car accident when he asked for her to identify herself at a White House conference on nutrition and food insecurity.
"I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Representative [Jim] McGovern, Senator [Mike] Braun, Senator [Cory] Booker, Representative Jackie — are you here? Where’s Jackie?" Biden awkwardly queried the crowd, before adding, "She must not be here."
However, despite these public slip ups, Biden made it clear he believes he is physically and mentally fit enough to hold office.
"Look what I have gotten done. Name any president in recent history that has gotten as much done as I have," the President told CNN's Jake Tapper when the television personality brought up the critics' doubts in his abilities. "They may not like what I have gotten done, but the vast majority of the American people do, and so it's a matter of can you do the job?"
"And I believe I can do the job, I have been able to do the job, I've got more done, and I ran on that," he continued. "I said this is what I am going to do, and I am still getting it done."