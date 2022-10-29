Flubbing Numbers! President Joe Biden Mistakenly Claims The U.S. Has 54 States

However, despite these public slip ups, Biden made it clear he believes he is physically and mentally fit enough to hold office.

"Look what I have gotten done. Name any president in recent history that has gotten as much done as I have," the President told CNN's Jake Tapper when the television personality brought up the critics' doubts in his abilities. "They may not like what I have gotten done, but the vast majority of the American people do, and so it's a matter of can you do the job?"

"And I believe I can do the job, I have been able to do the job, I've got more done, and I ran on that," he continued. "I said this is what I am going to do, and I am still getting it done."