President Joe Biden's Staff Learned He Was Withdrawing From 2024 Race Via Social Media: Source

The politician, 81, told the world he wouldn't seek reelection via social media on Sunday, July 21, which is also apparently when his staff found out too.

The most senior of his White House and campaign advisors were alerted at 1:45 p.m. via video call when the letter went live , The Washington Post reported.

The Times reported that some staff cried over the news, while some were shocked or relieved. Some aides were frustrated they were kept in the dark, as they had been told to keep working over the weekend.

“Come to me with the work, and let’s get it done,” he said on the call after thanking staffers for their work.

As OK! previously reported, Biden, who has been pressured by Democrats and others to bow out of the race, finally confirmed he is done with the political world for now.

"Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today," he wrote. "I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world."

Biden concluded by stating it's "in the best interest of his party" to stand down.

"I will speak to the National later this week in more detail about my decision. For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me. I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do — when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America," he shared.