President Joe Biden Considering Dropping Out of 2024 Race If Doctors Diagnosed Him With a 'Medical Condition'

President Joe Biden revealed he would consider dropping out of the 2024 presidential race if doctors diagnosed him with something that would keep him from being in the White House.

In a new interview with BET, which was taped, he was asked what it would take for him to exit the political world.

“If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem,” Biden said in an excerpt, which was released on Wednesday, 17.