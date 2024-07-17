President Joe Biden Considering Dropping Out of 2024 Race If Doctors Diagnosed Him With a 'Medical Condition'
President Joe Biden revealed he would consider dropping out of the 2024 presidential race if doctors diagnosed him with something that would keep him from being in the White House.
In a new interview with BET, which was taped, he was asked what it would take for him to exit the political world.
“If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem,” Biden said in an excerpt, which was released on Wednesday, 17.
After the presidential debate between Biden, 81, and Donald Trump, 78, the former sparked concern when he would lose his train of thought and freeze up during several moments.
However, he maintained he's not going anywhere.
“Of course he’s not dropping out,” Biden campaign spokesperson Seth Schuster said, The Hill reported on Friday, June 28, just one day after the disastrous debate against Trump.
Democrats have been taking a stand and declaring Biden drop out of the race before its too late.
Representative Adam Schiff became the 21st Democratic member of Congress to call for Biden to step aside.
“Joe Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better,” Schiff said in a statement. “But our nation is at a crossroads. A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”
- 'Rambling' President Joe Biden Held Disastrous Zoom Call Just 1 Hour Before Donald Trump Was Shot
- Blood-Stained Hero Who Jumped Into Action Tells of Assassination Aftermath: 'Donald Trump Was Saved by God'
- NATION PRAYS: President Joe Biden Declares 'We Cannot Be Like This' After Trump Assassination Attempt, Says 'We Must Unite as One Nation'
“While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch,” added the Democrat. “And in doing so, secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to a doctor, Biden is unwell.
“He definitely doesn’t know what’s going on. Whether he’s being directed by Obama or some other staff members is really questionable, but if you look at his cognitive decline in the last 50 years, we’ve been able to literally in real-time watch this guy in public life,” Representative Richard McCormick, who is also a physician, said.