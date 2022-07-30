Back In Isolation:President Joe Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19 Despite Previous Negative Tests
President Joe Biden still has COVID. The Commander-in-Chief went back into isolation after he popped positive for the virus yet again on Saturday, July 30, despite previous negative results.
"After testing negative on Tuesday even, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, the President tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing," Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in a memo released by the White House.
Dr. O'Connor added that the President is suffering no "reemergences of symptoms" and that he is feeling very well, so his medical team does not believe there is any reason to reinitiate any new treatment.
"However, given his positive antigen test, he will reinitiate strict isolation procedures," the memo noted. "The President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him."
Biden, who is fully vaccinated and has received two COVID boosters, took to social media to give his own update on his test results and how he is feeling.
"Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks," the President tweeted on Saturday, July 30. "I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon."
As OK! previously reported, the White House confirmed the first time President Biden tested positive for the virus in a statement shared on Thursday, July 21.
“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
The President was prescribed Pfizer's antiviral drug Paxlovid following his initial positive COVID test.