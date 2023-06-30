OK Magazine
President Joe Biden Awkwardly Wanders Off MSNBC Set While on Live TV: Watch

Can you say awkward?

On Thursday, June 29, President Joe Biden, 80, sat down for an interview with MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, but at the end of their chat, he abruptly left his seat while the cameras were still rolling.

"Mr. President, thank you," the host said, to which Biden replied, "Thank you" as he got up out of his seat, shook her hand and wandered away.

Of course, people couldn't get over the blunder. One person wrote, "WHAT ON EARTH IS JOE BIDEN DOING? It's live TV!" while another added, "He was on a mission to get to the bathroom."

A third person added, "Biden has no idea what he’s doing, how is anyone else supposed to know?"

This is hardly the first time Biden has been mocked. As OK! previously reported, in mid-June, the POTUS ended his gun control speech at the University of Hartford's campus with "God save the Queen, man."

After the remarks were said out loud, many were confused over the statement. However, White House press secretary Olivia Dalton explained that Biden "was commenting to someone in the crowd," though she did not give any other details.

Biden's age has been the center of conversation, especially with the 2024 election coming up.

But Biden has made it clear several times he knows how to do the job.

mega
Source: mega

"Well, if they are concerned about getting anything done, look what I have gotten done. Name any president in recent history that has gotten as much done as I have. Not a joke. They may not like what I have gotten done, but the vast majority of the American people do, and so it's a matter of can you do the job?" Joe replied to Jake Tapper.

"And I believe I can do the job, I have been able to do the job, I've got more done, and I ran on that. I said this is what I am going to do, and I am still getting it done," he continued. "Making sure veterans get compensated, making sure we're in a situation where we finally have action on guns. I just think it's a matter of has anybody done more in the first two years in their administration? They've been saying this about my age since I have been able to run. Come work out with me in the mornings!"

