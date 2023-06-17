Vice President of Fumbles: Kamala Harris' Worst Slip-Ups Since Becoming Joe Biden's Second-in-Command

Harris made quite the embarrassing fumble during a trip to the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on September 29, 2022, where she delivered a speech applauding America's impeccable alliance with South Korea — also known as the Republic of Korea — however, she named a completely different country.

"The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," the 58-year-old stated, slipping up on the name. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."

Despite her slip-up, Harris didn't hesitate and continued forward with her speech, eventually stating the correct country.

"I cannot state enough that the commitment of the United States to the defense of the Republic of Korea is iron-clad. And that we will do everything in our power to ensure that it has meaning in every way that the words suggest," she added.