King Charles Is 'Frustrated' With Prince Andrew's Mysterious Finances as Family Feud Rages On
King Charles and Prince Andrew's fight over the Royal Lodge continues, and it's unclear how the latter can afford the lavish estate without his royal salary.
"There's a great deal of mystery; whether he's told the King or not," historian Garreth Russell told GB News while discussing Andrew's 2023 eviction notice. "Certainly, the King has made it very clear what he wanted to happen."
"Whether he has asked for more details about how Andrew has been able to keep Royal Lodge from a financial perspective, I think we'll find out soon enough," he continued. "But at the minute, I think it's very clear to all of us that the King is quite frustrated with the way this has played out."
OK! previously reported Andrew's scandalous ways are beginning to impact Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's place within the royal family.
“The speculation about [the] Royal Lodge and Prince Andrew is continuing, and with that is coming an increased focus on his daughters," Russell told GB News.
"That's why people are so interested in their movement in the Middle East," Russell noted, as the princesses both made trips to the region in recent months.
Beatrice recently attended the royal Christmas walk, but her parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, were noticeably absent during the event, as it was revealed the Duke of York hired an alleged Chinese spy as a "business advisor."
“A lot of what the Yorks are experiencing is coming down to public skepticism about his continued residency at Royal Lodge," Russell added.
Shortly after it was revealed Andrew hired an undercover agent, the Yorks reportedly pulled out of the gathering.
"Let's not make any protests, keep our heads down, let's not bring further embarrassment and cause trouble to the King and to the rest of the royal family,'" royal commentator Sarah Louise Robertson told GB News about what the Duchess of York, who still lives with Andrew in the Royal Lodge post-divorce, likely said.
"Given obviously what's unfolded over the last week, further embarrassment that Andrew's heaped on the king and the royal family, they decided that they should keep a low profile," Robertson explained.
Andrew first resigned from duties in 2020 after his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein became public, but the diplomatic concerns caused by his ties to Yang Tengbo will make it difficult for him to return to the spotlight.
"I think Charles is very polite, and I think in these situations, courtiers and other people do that chastising for him," Louise Robertson said before Andrew skipped the holiday gathering. "We won't be seeing Andrew on the royal walkabout, and he's not going to be staying in Wood Cottage this Christmas like he did last year."
As Andrew's popularity declines, he continues to be urged to vacate his home.
"I think next year we're going to see more pressure heaped on Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge and to go into a smaller property on the Windsor estate," Louise Robertson stated.
"It's not like he's going to be left out in the cold, homeless, so to speak," she said, noting Andrew still receives assistance from his family. "And like other people, he's not being turfed out onto the street."