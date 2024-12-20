Prince Andrew Urged to Leave the Royal Lodge After 'Further Embarrassing' the Royal Family With His Chinese Spy Scandal

Andrew's reputation first unraveled when it was revealed he had ties to Jeffrey Epstein, but Charles continued to include his sibling in official events despite his fall from grace.

"I think Charles is very polite, and I think in these situations, courtiers and other people do that chastising for him," Louise Robertson said. "We won't be seeing Andrew on the royal walkabout, and he's not going to be staying in Wood Cottage this Christmas like he did last year.

"He's going to be staying at Royal Lodge with Sarah Ferguson, and their two daughters are both spending Christmas with their in-laws," she added of their daughters making other plans.