Prince Andrew Is 'Shoving Up 2 Fingers at' King Charles as the Duke Fights to Hold Onto the Royal Lodge

prince andrew battling king charles hold onto royal lodge
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was asked to leave the Royal Lodge.

By:

Nov. 6 2024, Updated 12:34 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew was asked to leave the Royal Lodge in 2023, but the Duke of York is still fighting with King Charles to maintain his residency.

prince andrew battling king charles hold onto royal lodge
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew resigned from royal life in 2020.

“It’s dishonoring (the Queen Mother’s) memory. It’s shoving up two fingers at King Charles,” royal author Christopher Wilson told an outlet. “The state of his mind is reflected in the state of his home."

“It is falling all around him," Wilson noted. “He doesn’t care anymore.”

prince andrew battling king charles hold onto royal lodge
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew lives at the Royal Lodge with Sarah Ferguson.

OK! previously reported royal expert Rupert Bell thinks Andrew is struggling to accept his new normal four years after resigning from his role.

"One of the problems that Prince Andrew has is that he is occasionally convinced of his rightness, and he gets himself into hot water with his stubbornness and sometimes his own arrogance has caused him to create these problems," Bell told GB News.

"It's an interesting dynamic between these two, but the King is trying in a way to force his hand, but if Andrew says I can afford to live here, then there's not much the King can do," Bell added.

prince andrew battling king charles hold onto royal lodge
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew's royal career unraveled when he was accused of assault.

Prince Andrew

Since receiving his eviction notice, there's been speculation about Andrew moving into Prince Harry's Frogmore cottage, but royal author Andrew Lownie claimed Andrew is determined to keep his address.

"He will try every move possible to avoid the action he's being pushed to take," Lownie told GB News.

"Andrew won't move into Frogmore but is still trying to wangle it for his family," he continued. "Eugenie has stayed there on and off since Harry and Meghan left for America, she helped pack up their things."

Andrew has yet to transition into Frogmore Cottage, but the royal estate could become Princess Eugenie's new U.K. base.

"Andrew won't move into Frogmore but is still trying to wangle it for his family," a source told an outlet. "Eugenie has stayed there on and off since Harry and Meghan left for America. She helped pack up their things."

"She's [Eugenie] stayed there a number of times since the Sussexes departed and Andrew is trying to secure the property as a full-time home for his daughter," the insider revealed. "Eugenie and Jack's hearts lie in the U.K. and they need a bigger home for their family."

prince andrew battling king charles hold onto royal lodge
Source: MEGA

According to sources, Prince Andrew wants Princess Eugenie to move to Frogmore Cottage.

Eugenie and her husband, Jack, stayed at Frogmore Cottage after welcoming their first child, August, but currently, the couple lives at Nottingham Cottage while in England.

"They adore Frogmore Cottage and have stayed there often so making it into a full-time home makes sense," the insider noted. "Andrew knows Beatrice is settled so wants to make sure Eugenie finds a property that she can call a family home."

"Although he won't move out of Royal Lodge and into the cottage himself, he would still like to hold onto the property for his daughter," they shared.

Wilson spoke to The Sun.

