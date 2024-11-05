Prince Andrew 'Feels He Has Lost Everything' as His Explosive Feud With King Charles Worsens

Prince Andrew is struggling to adjust to his new normal as King Charles continues to strip his brother of various royal privileges.

"One of the problems that Prince Andrew has is that he is occasionally convinced of his rightness, and he gets himself into hot water with his stubbornness and sometimes his own arrogance has caused him to create these problems," expert Rupert Bell told GB News.

"It's an interesting dynamic between these two, but the King is trying in a way to force his hand, but if Andrew says I can afford to live here, then there's not much the King can do," Bell added.