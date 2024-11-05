or
Prince Andrew 'Feels He Has Lost Everything' as His Explosive Feud With King Charles Worsens

King Charles asked Prince Andrew to move out of the Royal Lodge in 2023.

By:

Nov. 5 2024, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew is struggling to adjust to his new normal as King Charles continues to strip his brother of various royal privileges.

Prince Andrew lives at the Royal Lodge with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

"One of the problems that Prince Andrew has is that he is occasionally convinced of his rightness, and he gets himself into hot water with his stubbornness and sometimes his own arrogance has caused him to create these problems," expert Rupert Bell told GB News.

"It's an interesting dynamic between these two, but the King is trying in a way to force his hand, but if Andrew says I can afford to live here, then there's not much the King can do," Bell added.

A source claimed Prince Andrew wants Princess Eugenie to take over Frogmore Cottage.

OK! previously reported royal author Andrew Lownie predicted the Duke of York is trying his best to reside at the Royal Lodge despite being asked to vacate the mansion in 2023.

"He will try every move possible to avoid the action he's being pushed to take," Lownie told GB News.

"Andrew won't move into Frogmore but is still trying to wangle it for his family," he continued. "Eugenie has stayed there on and off since Harry and Meghan left for America, she helped pack up their things."

Rumors continue to spread that Charles asked his brother to take over Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage, but the property is currently vacant.

"Andrew won't move into Frogmore but is still trying to wangle it for his family," a source told an outlet. "Eugenie has stayed there on and off since Harry and Meghan left for America. She helped pack up their things."

"She's [Eugenie] stayed there a number of times since the Sussexes departed and Andrew is trying to secure the property as a full-time home for his daughter," the insider revealed. "Eugenie and Jack's hearts lie in the U.K. and they need a bigger home for their family."

Prince Andrew resigned from royal duties in 2020.

Beatrice currently splits her time between Portugal and the U.K., but she could turn Frogmore Cottage into her U.K. address.

"They adore Frogmore Cottage and have stayed there often so making it into a full-time home makes sense," the insider noted. "Andrew knows Beatrice is settled so wants to make sure Eugenie finds a property that she can call a family home."

"Although he won't move out of Royal Lodge and into the cottage himself, he would still like to hold onto the property for his daughter," they shared.

Prince Andrew continues to attend royal family gatherings despite being stripped of his HRH status in 2022.

Andrew resigned from duties in 2020 after being accused of assault, and he eventually lost his HRH status in 2022. Four years after taking a step back from his role, the insider claimed he hasn't fully accepted how his situation has changed.

“[Andrew] is taking longer than desirable to recognize the reality of the situation, even though [relocating] is clearly the most sensible course of action,” a source told an outlet.

“It can be done tidily or untidily. It can be done with grace and dignity or it can be forced upon him. It’s all rather sad,” a separate source continued.

