Ex-Prince Andrew’s Arrest Is an 'Enormous Scandal' and 'Embarrassment' for Royal Family, Claims Historian

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's bombshell arrest is not good for the public image of the British royal family. "It's an embarrassment for them," royal historian Gareth Russell told an outlet following the disgraced former prince's shocking arrest on Thursday, February 19. "There hasn’t been a fallout that merges politics with personal like this for the royals in decades." "It’ll be hard to know where to put this in the history of royal scandals until it’s over,” the author continued. "Andrew’s arrest is an enormous scandal by any standards. Without question, it’s the biggest scandal in the last century.”

Source: mega Queen Camilla and Prince William supposedly felt that 'harsher action should have been taken' against Andrew sooner.

However, Russell said "it’s vindication" for Queen Camilla and Prince William, who supposedly felt "harsher action should have been taken" against Andrew sooner. Camilla dodged questions about the former Duke of York's detainment, though, as she went about business as usual with an appearance at Sinfonia Smith Square Hall in London that same day. The queen consort, 78, simply waved as she headed to her waiting car when one person asked, "Are you concerned about Andrew's arrest, your Majesty?"

Why Was Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested?

Source: mega Police officers were seen outside of the royal family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday morning.

Andrew, 66, was taken into custody at around 8:00 a.m. local time on Thursday morning after police arrived at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. He is facing allegations that he shared confidential and sensitive information with former friend and late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a trade envoy for the U.K. The ex-royal, who has since been "released under investigation," was seen looking out of it as he leaned against the backseat of a car exiting Aylsham police station in Norfolk after 7 p.m.

King Charles' Statement on Andrew's Arrest

Source: mega King Charles was seen out in London on the day of his brother's arrest.

King Charles, 77, has already released a statement regarding his brother's arrest. "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the monarch said. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," he continued. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

Andrew Was Stripped of All His Royal Titles Last Year