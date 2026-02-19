Ex-Prince Andrew’s Arrest Is an 'Enormous Scandal' and 'Embarrassment' for Royal Family, Claims Historian
Feb. 19 2026, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's bombshell arrest is not good for the public image of the British royal family.
"It's an embarrassment for them," royal historian Gareth Russell told an outlet following the disgraced former prince's shocking arrest on Thursday, February 19. "There hasn’t been a fallout that merges politics with personal like this for the royals in decades."
"It’ll be hard to know where to put this in the history of royal scandals until it’s over,” the author continued. "Andrew’s arrest is an enormous scandal by any standards. Without question, it’s the biggest scandal in the last century.”
However, Russell said "it’s vindication" for Queen Camilla and Prince William, who supposedly felt "harsher action should have been taken" against Andrew sooner.
Camilla dodged questions about the former Duke of York's detainment, though, as she went about business as usual with an appearance at Sinfonia Smith Square Hall in London that same day.
The queen consort, 78, simply waved as she headed to her waiting car when one person asked, "Are you concerned about Andrew's arrest, your Majesty?"
Why Was Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested?
Andrew, 66, was taken into custody at around 8:00 a.m. local time on Thursday morning after police arrived at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
He is facing allegations that he shared confidential and sensitive information with former friend and late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a trade envoy for the U.K.
The ex-royal, who has since been "released under investigation," was seen looking out of it as he leaned against the backseat of a car exiting Aylsham police station in Norfolk after 7 p.m.
King Charles' Statement on Andrew's Arrest
King Charles, 77, has already released a statement regarding his brother's arrest.
"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the monarch said.
"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," he continued. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."
Andrew Was Stripped of All His Royal Titles Last Year
Andrew's arrest comes after he was stripped of all his royal titles last fall over his connection to Epstein — specifically, accusations that he had sexual relations with a minor on multiple occasions.
The king made the decision in October 2025 following the release of outspoken Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir.
In the book, Nobody's Girl, she claimed Andrew acted as if he "believed having s-- with me was his birthright."
More recently, photos included among the documents released by the U.S. Justice Department on January 30 showed Andrew kneeling on all fours over a fully clothed woman.