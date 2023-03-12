Disgraced Prince Andrew 'In Despair' King Charles III Was Named Sole Beneficiary To Queen Elizabeth II's $780 Million Fortune

Prince Andrew was left shocked and upset upon finding out that his mother's inheritance money was left solely to his elder brother, King Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth II's fortune is believed to be more than £650million (around $782 million U.S. dollars) and was left only to her eldest son because it was the most "tax efficient" way to dole out the funds. However, according to a source, the Duke of York has yet to receive his portion of the cash.