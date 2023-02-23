Prince Andrew THREATENS 'To Take Down The Monarchy' With 'Dark' Tell-All Book If King Charles Doesn't Reinstate His Royal Payments
A royal backstabber? Earlier this year, King Charles reportedly banished his disgraced brother Prince Andrew from Buckingham Palace due to his sexual assault lawsuit and ties to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The decision was a long time coming, as Queen Elizabeth didn't have the heart to kick out her own son, but now that the new sovereign has done the deed, Andrew is ready for revenge.
According to an insider, the father-of-two is threatening to write a tell-all and expose decades of the family's secrets if Charles doesn't reinstate his royal duties and paychecks.
"Andrew feels he’s suffered enough — and he’ll make others suffer if they don’t heed his warning," a source dished to Radar. "People thought Prince Harry’s memoir was bad. But what Andrew can reveal about certain members of his family would blow the lid off!"
While the Duke of York surely has his own shady past, the source claimed he could spill details about "his father Prince Philip’s ties to Hitler’s Nazi regime," and he wouldn't hesitate to "share the darkest secrets held by his own mother, Queen Elizabeth."
"Andrew has access to information that could prove embarrassing to Charles and, indeed, the whole family,” said the source.
"He’s hell-bent on saving his tattered reputation, and a tell-all book seems like the way to go," the royal confidante explained. "If and when it gets published, he’ll be taking down a lot of people — including the head of the British monarchy!"
As OK! reported, Andrew stepped down from his public position within the monarchy in 2020 due to his scandals, and in January 2022, Queen Elizabeth stripped him of his titles and patronages.
Andrew's reported threat comes after another insider said he's been trying his best to get on his brother's good side since the latter took the throne.
"All Andrew wants to do is make things as smooth as possible in stark contrast to days gone by," the source revealed at the time. "Acting as that supportive brother figure, absolutely in the background but for the benefit of the monarchy as a whole, is a future template for how he feels he can make some sort of contribution."