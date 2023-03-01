King Charles Evicts Prince Harry & Meghan Markle From Frogmore Cottage After 'Spare,' Gives Estate To Prince Andrew
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially homeless in the United Kingdom.
King Charles III evicted his son and daughter-in-law from Frogmore College just one day after Harry released his jaw-dropping memoir, Spare, on Tuesday, January 10, a news publication confirmed.
"This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the U.K.," a source revealed to another outlet of the estranged royals — who first stepped down as working members of the prestigious family in January 2020.
The keys to the five-bedroom estate have reportedly been handed over to Charles' brother, disgraced royal Prince Andrew, however, the Duke of York doesn't want to leave the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge mansion — that has a lavish pool — where he resides.
"Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week," the insider confirmed, noting that Charles' major move "shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been offered any other royal property in exchange for receiving the boot from their cottage, which only further damages their already-broken relationship with the royal family.
Harry has already arranged for all of his beloved items to be shipped to California — including an ottoman bench and a chaise lounge — according to the insider.
The military veteran and former actress were gifted Frogmore from late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift in 2018.
At the time, the newlyweds reportedly expressed that such a special present from the royals validated that "their family would always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom."
However, a lot has changed since Harry and Meghan exchanged vows nearly five years ago, as the youngest son of Charles and late Princess Diana has not spoken to his father nor his brother, Prince William, since Netflix's Harry & Meghan docuseries was released in December 2022.
Between the couple's bombshell docuseries and Harry's tell-all memoir, many wonder if the embattled royal's relationship with his family is broken beyond repair.
King Charles' eviction only furthers immense doubt that Harry and Meghan will make an awkward appearance at His Majesty's Coronation Day on Saturday, May 6. Their attendance has yet to be confirmed nor denied by the royal family.