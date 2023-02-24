Prince Andrew Will Refuse To Leave Windsor Castle If Brother King Charles III Attempts To Oust Him From The Estate: Source

As OK! previously reported, Andrew was banished from Buckingham over his controversial affiliation with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the high profile sexual assault lawsuit hedged by one of the trafficker's victims, Virginia Giuffre.

At the time, Giuffre claimed she had been forced to be intimate with the royal on more than one occasion when she was only 17 years old. Following months of legal back and forth, they reached an out of court settlement in February 2022.