Prince Andrew Will Refuse To Leave Windsor Castle If Brother King Charles III Attempts To Oust Him From The Estate: Source
King Charles III reportedly banned younger brother Prince Andrew from Buckingham Palace sometime earlier this year, but as rumors swirl that the disgraced royal may soon also be ousted from his home at Windsor Castle, a source dished the Duke of York will "not leave" if asked, according to Radar.
As OK! previously reported, Andrew was banished from Buckingham over his controversial affiliation with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the high profile sexual assault lawsuit hedged by one of the trafficker's victims, Virginia Giuffre.
At the time, Giuffre claimed she had been forced to be intimate with the royal on more than one occasion when she was only 17 years old. Following months of legal back and forth, they reached an out of court settlement in February 2022.
One month prior to the court settlement, Queen Elizabeth II stripped him of his titles and patronages. His royal duties and payments were also stopped at the time of the ban.
However, the embattled 63-year-old has a plan to hit back at the royal family where it hurts if his payments are not reinstated. Per an insider, Andrew is threatening to take down the monarchy with a scathing, tell-all memoir of his own, which will allegedly spill all of Charles' alleged secrets he's so desperately attempted to keep hidden over the decades.
"Andrew feels he’s suffered enough — and he’ll make others suffer if they don’t heed his warning," a source dished earlier this week. "People thought Prince Harry’s memoir was bad. But what Andrew can reveal about certain members of his family would blow the lid off!"
Alongside spilling the tea about his elder brother, the source noted Andrew may also open up about "his father Prince Philip’s ties to Hitler’s Nazi regime," and "share the darkest secrets held by his own mother."
"He’s hell-bent on saving his tattered reputation, and a tell-all book seems like the way to go," the informant added. "If and when it gets published, he’ll be taking down a lot of people — including the head of the British monarchy!"
