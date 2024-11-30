Prince Andrew Is 'Devoted' to the Royal Lodge Despite King Charles Trying to Evict Him: 'He’s Got Nothing Else'

Though it was believed Andrew would have been forced to move since his bank account was running low after the royal family cut him off due to his sexual assault scandal and ties to Jeffrey Epstein, he managed to scrounge up enough money on his own to stay.

"Someone said to me the other day, he’s got nothing else," author Robert Hardman expressed in an interview of why Andrew refuses to vacate. "He has no public life. He has no public role. And he’s clearly devoted to this home, and he likes being there. So, if he can make it work, he’s going to try."