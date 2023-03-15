Prince Andrew's 'Outrageous' Conduct With Trafficking Victim Virginia Giuffre Was 'Continuous And Severe,' Claims Lawyer
Over a year after settling his sex abuse lawsuit with accuser Virginia Giuffre out of court, Prince Andrew's name is being raked through the mud by her former lawyer in a separate case.
While representing another alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring, attorney Sigrid McCawley compared the new lawsuit to the disgraced royal's alleged actions.
A woman known only as Jane Doe is claiming JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank ignored Epstein's criminal activity against herself and others, because the late financier brought them rich clients.
Noting that there have been a "plethora of allegations" against Deutsche Bank particularly, McCawley compared the bank chain's choice to allegedly ignore the signs of Epstein's abuse "over and over" to the Duke of York's own alleged "extreme and outrageous conduct."
She also claimed at the hearing that Andrew had sex with Giuffre three times while she was only 17-years-old, referring to his behavior towards Giuffre as "continuous and severe."
The 63-year-old has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and in February 2022, the two reached an out of court settlement for an unconfirmed amount that is rumored to be around $10 million.
"Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights," a statement read at the time. "Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."
Despite settling the case, as OK! previously reported, Andrew is prepared to slam Giuffre with a defamation lawsuit if she ever persists with her prior allegations against him.
“The minute she writes anything that repeats the original claims against him she will be hit with a $100 million defamation lawsuit,” a source shared in late January. “Andrew is ready to go on the attack. Then her claims will be put under scrutiny in a court of law.”
