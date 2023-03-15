Prince Andrew's 'Outrageous' Conduct With Trafficking Victim Virginia Giuffre Was 'Continuous And Severe,' Claims Lawyer

She also claimed at the hearing that Andrew had sex with Giuffre three times while she was only 17-years-old, referring to his behavior towards Giuffre as "continuous and severe."

The 63-year-old has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and in February 2022, the two reached an out of court settlement for an unconfirmed amount that is rumored to be around $10 million.

"Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights," a statement read at the time. "Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."