Virginia Giuffre Claims Jeffrey Epstein Paid Her $15,000 to Be Intimate With Prince Andrew at 17 Years Old

As OK! previously reported, Prince Andrew was named on 69 separate occasions throughout the released files. This has led him to allegedly become public enemy number one in the British monarchy.

The Duke of York has reportedly been "locked in his room" following a slew of royal analysts who have all largely agreed in the past week that King Charles III needs to intervene about his brother.

"The King is in a difficult position in so much as I think he made a mistake at Sandringham," former royal journalist Charles Rae told an outlet.

"That wasn’t an official royal outing; it was a family outing," Rae added when discussing the annual royal family walk to and from St Mary Magdalene Church to Sandringham House on Christmas. "He should have told Andrew not to turn up. I think he may well regret that decision. The King has tried to kick him out of the royal residences before."

