Virginia Giuffre Claims Jeffrey Epstein Paid Her $15,000 to Be Intimate With Prince Andrew at 17 Years Old
One of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers Virginia Giuffre claimed the late convicted pedophile paid her $15,000 to have s-- with Prince Andrew.
The latest allegation came from a batch of documents from Giuffre's lawsuit against Epstein's former business partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Giuffre accused Maxwell of being the mastermind behind her alleged sexual abuse at the hands of Epstein. The two settled the case in 2017, but none of the terms or in-court discussions were made public.
New York Judge Loretta Preska ordered documents related to the case to be released.
The new documents were made up of legal briefs, deposition transcripts and police reports. This latest batch followed another filing released on Monday, January 8, that mentioned accuser Sarah Ransome by name.
Giuffre's deposition was conducted by Epstein's attorney,Alan Dershowitz. At one point in the recording, Dershowitz said, "Were you paid $10 to $15,000 by or on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein for having s-- with Prince Andrew?"
Giuffre responded, "Yes, I did receive $15,000. I don't know what equivalent that is to pounds. I received it in American dollars."
Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
As OK! previously reported, Prince Andrew was named on 69 separate occasions throughout the released files. This has led him to allegedly become public enemy number one in the British monarchy.
The Duke of York has reportedly been "locked in his room" following a slew of royal analysts who have all largely agreed in the past week that King Charles III needs to intervene about his brother.
"The King is in a difficult position in so much as I think he made a mistake at Sandringham," former royal journalist Charles Rae told an outlet.
"That wasn’t an official royal outing; it was a family outing," Rae added when discussing the annual royal family walk to and from St Mary Magdalene Church to Sandringham House on Christmas. "He should have told Andrew not to turn up. I think he may well regret that decision. The King has tried to kick him out of the royal residences before."
Giuffre, now 40, has previously said her first experience with Prince Andrew took place at Maxwell's London home when she was 17.
Maxwell has denied the allegations and is currently serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison for her role in s-- trafficking girls alongside Epstein.
The disgraced financier died while awaiting trial on federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges in 2019.