King Charles' Push to Evict Prince Andrew From the Royal Lodge Leaves the Royal Family 'Divided'
King Charles asked Prince Andrew to leave the Royal Lodge in 2023, but the Duke of York failed to vacate the mansion.
According to an insider, Charles' request bothered Princess Anne and Prince Edward.
“Charles does look at the current state of his family with deep concern. Everyone, it seems, has issues, whether it be health, financial, legal,” a source told an outlet.
“This situation with Andrew and the Royal Lodge has somewhat divided the family…with Anne, Sophie, and Edward all disappointed in how he’s handled it," they continued. “Then there’s the diabolical situation with his two beloved sons."
In 2022, Andrew was stripped of his HRH status, and he stepped back from duties in 2019 after being accused of assault.
“There are fallouts with Sarah, Beatrice, and Eugenie, who are deeply concerned Andrew is not being protected,” the insider claimed. “He’s even managed to upset Camilla as she’s the one always bearing the brunt of his irritability.”
OK! previously reported Meghan Markle's former friend Lizzy Cundy claimed the Duke of York is allowing the property to deteriorate.
“He is letting this place — it has 30-odd bedrooms, and he is letting it go to ruin," Cundy told GB News. “The conditions attached to the lease are that you have to paint it every five years and so on, he hasn’t done that."
“Even if there is a lease you have, he is not reaching the requirements. Royal Lodge is going to rot," Cundy explained. “If you look from the outside, it’s all chipped. Paint from the bricks is falling off and it costs £400,000 for the year for the upkeep."
Due to Andrew no longer being a working royal, he doesn't receive a salary from the royal family.
“It’s a lot of money. Andrew is out of favor and it cannot work. He really is in trouble, but he will not leave," Cundy continued.
Royal editor Charlotte Griffiths hinted at Andrew hoping Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice eventually taking over the home.
"It's in their interest for him to keep this very grand house because, first of all, Fergie lives there, and second of all, there are some reports that the girls might actually inherit it one day, or inherit their lease over it so they might sort of want it want to keep it in the York family," Griffiths told an outlet.
"She's actually got this relationship with Charles now that's getting better and better and stronger and stronger, so she could be a bit of a mediator," the editor continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although Andrew was asked to find a new address, the father-of-two has a lengthy property agreement.
“In August 2003, Prince Andrew was granted a 75-year lease from the Crown Estate, encompassing Royal Lodge, several cottages, a chapel lodge, police accommodation and 40 hectares of land," conservative candidate Robin Edwards told GB News. “It is just a lease agreement though, he does not own the property, and it ultimately remains the property of the Crown Estate."
Sources spoke to Woman's Day.