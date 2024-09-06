King Charles' Push to Evict Prince Andrew From the Royal Lodge Leaves the Royal Family 'Divided'

OK! previously reported Meghan Markle's former friend Lizzy Cundy claimed the Duke of York is allowing the property to deteriorate.

“He is letting this place — it has 30-odd bedrooms, and he is letting it go to ruin," Cundy told GB News. “The conditions attached to the lease are that you have to paint it every five years and so on, he hasn’t done that."

“Even if there is a lease you have, he is not reaching the requirements. Royal Lodge is going to rot," Cundy explained. “If you look from the outside, it’s all chipped. Paint from the bricks is falling off and it costs £400,000 for the year for the upkeep."