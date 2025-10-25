'Lonely' Prince Andrew Lives a 'Disconnected Existence' After Being Shunned From Royals Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal, Broadcaster Reveals

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew's life is far from that of royal fantasies. Amid ongoing controversy surrounding the disgraced prince's friendship with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a British broadcaster has shed light on what Andrew's everyday life is like as he spends his days ostracized from society at Royal Lodge. According to commentator and photographer Helena Chard, Prince Andrew's daily routine is rather "lonely" as he's tucked away in his secluded estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Prince Andrew's 'Lonely' Life

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew is estranged from the royal family due to his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Chard told Fox News Digital on Saturday, October 25, that Prince Andrew lives a "lonely, disconnected existence" after being "stripped of status and purpose." "Reportedly, his lifestyle sees him spending most of his days holed up in his large sitting room, TV room doing rather dull activities which funny enough suits his rather odd character," she explained. Chard continued, "The super-size wall TV blares out war films and war-themed games, and he also reportedly enjoys a live plane spotting tracker app as well as online golf tournaments."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew will reportedly soon move out of the Royal Lodge.

"He also poodles around his Windsor Estate occasionally gardening, and quite regularly horseback riding," Chard detailed. The broadcaster noted an "incredibly grounding" task like gardening and the peaceful act of horseback riding both give Prince Andrew a "much-needed boost to his mental health." "I imagine he is feeling incredibly wronged and hard done by, as it's always everyone else's fault, rather than thinking long and hard about the right path of action," she snubbed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew Is Frequently 'Visited' by His Daughters and Grandchildren

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew rarely steps out in public.

The royal family expert claimed that "on occasion," Andrew's "bombastic, inappropriate character has enjoyed a kick out of being seen out and about in public." Chard had been referencing Andrew's recent outing to the Harry Potter set with his grandchildren, as she alleged people were "absolutely horrified and shocked" to see the prince in public "seemingly without a care in the world." While Andrew has been shunned by the royal family, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams informed the news outlet he is "reportedly periodically visited by his daughters and their children." In addition to spending time with his and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, Fitzwilliams agreed with Chard that Andrew supposedly "watches television for hours" and "walks his dogs."

Prince Andrew 'Desperately Clinging' to Royal Lodge

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew is 'desperately clinging to the lodge,' according to a royal expert.