Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein Bonded Over 'Money and S--' as Late Pedophile Had a 'Ready Supply of Women,' Book Claims

Prince Andrew stepped down from his duties as a working royal due to his friendship with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Aug. 25 2025, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein were the perfect pair, it seems.

According to claims made by Andrew Lownie, the author of the new bombshell biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, the estranged royal and the late pedophile's former friendship was fueled by several common interests.

"I think the reason that Epstein and Andrew were such good friends was that they were interested in the same stuff, basically money and s--," Lownie said during a recent interview.

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein Had a 'Win-Win' Friendship

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein reportedly bonded over their love for money and women.

The royal author continued: "Andrew gave Epstein respectability and some useful contacts from his role as a special trade envoy… And for Andrew, Epstein provided someone who would pay [his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s] bills, someone who provided a ready supply of women and also, as he said in the Newsnight interview, had some useful contacts for him."

"It was a win-win situation for both of them," Lownie declared.

Prince Andrew 'Remains an Embarrassment to the Royal Family'

Prince Andrew officially resigned from his public roles as a working royal in 2020.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams made similar claims last month after a memo released by the FBI confirmed there would not be charges filed against him in connection to Epstein's trafficking scheme.

While he might be cleared on paper, "Prince Andrew remains an embarrassment to the royal family," said Fitzwilliams.

"No one has forgotten his infamous Newsnight interview or the photograph with Epstein… He continues to be seen as an entitled imbecile," he continued. "He can only be seen with the royal family inside a church without attracting fiercely negative comment."

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew 'remains an embarrassment to the royal family,' according to an expert.

"[But] unless he accepts that he has been found guilty in the court of public opinion and… [shows] some repentance or, at the very least, something positive which helps others, at his best, his future is well behind him," Fitzwilliams added.

Another royal expert named Hilary Fordwich had a similar reaction to the FBI memo, as she told Fox News Digital: "While Andrew might be feeling a sense of relief and cautious optimism, being now technically able to travel, both his personal and public prospects remain constrained by the enduring negative fallout, as well as his frightfully tarnished reputation from the Epstein scandal."

Prince Andrew Said It Was a 'Stretch' to Call Him and Jeffrey Epstein 'Close Friends'

Prince Andrew met Jeffrey Epstein through his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, pictured above (right).

Prince Andrew downplayed his friendship with Epstein during his disastrous Newsnight interview in 2019, claiming the two were only connected because of his friendship with Ghislaine Maxwell — who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for aiding the disgraced financier in trafficking young women and girls.

"Well, I met through his girlfriend back in 1999, who...and I'd known her since she was at university in the U.K., and it would be, to some extent, a stretch to say that, as it were, we were close friends. I mean, we were friends because of other people, and I had a lot of opportunity to go to the United States, but I didn't have much time with him," he alleged.

