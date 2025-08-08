ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Affair' Exposed: Bombshell Book Claims Royal and Convicted Trafficker Were 'Occasional Lovers' Source: MEGA Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly had an 'affair' more than two decades ago. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 8 2025, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell's relationship allegedly turned romantic at one point in the late 1990s and early 2000s. According to Andrew Lownie's bombshell biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Maxwell and the younger brother of King Charles III had an "affair" that caused Andrew to "spiral out of control" more than two decades ago. "Andrew and Ghislaine were good friends, and over the years had been occasional lovers — and through her, the prince had come into the ambit of her boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein," Lownie wrote of the estranged prince and Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for conspiring with Epstein to traffick and sexually abuse young women and girls.

Ghislaine Maxwell Drew Prince Andrew 'Further Into Jeffrey Epstein's Net'

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew was supposedly lured into Jeffrey Epstein's circle by Ghislaine Maxwell.

The royal biography detailed how Prince Andrew became "rudderless" in 2001 after leaving the Royal Navy, though Maxwell swooped in to help the son of late Queen Elizabeth II find a new life path by running his social calendar and leading him to secure several business deals. While Andrew "appeared to be rediscovering his youth, hooked by the wealth and reach of new friends," a friend who was quoted in the book said at the time: "He's spiraling out of control, he's even started dressing like a 25-year-old in jeans and blazer." "This lifestyle could be traced back to his closer relationship with Ghislaine," Lownie claimed. "She introduced him to many of the women with whom he had brief flings, but she also drew him further into Epstein's net."

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to traffick young women and children.

Maxwell's pal Cynthia Matthews provided commentary for the biography, telling the author how the imprisoned criminal and Prince Andrew worked on foreign business ventures together — including "a hugely lucrative tobacco deal in Malawi that he helped broker, and a luxury vehicle deal in Thailand." "Andrew loved Thailand and spent a lot of time there," said Matthews.

Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell Had an 'On-Off Affair'

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew said he doesn't 'remember' ever meeting Virginia Giuffre, pictured next to him above.

"In 2000, he resumed his on-off affair with Ghislaine," the book continued. "In May they were spotted holding hands at a restaurant in Manhattan before flying to Miami, with model Naomi Campbell and Parisian art dealer Alexia Wallaert, on the Lolita Express, as Epstein's plane was known for flying so many young girls." 2001 was the year late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre — who died by suicide earlier this year — claimed Maxwell paid her to have s-- with Andrew, who denied the accusation.

Prince Andrew Denies Being 'Close Friends' With Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew became estranged from the royal family due to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.