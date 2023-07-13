Disgraced Prince Andrew Feels 'Lonely' Since Parents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Died, Reveals Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson
Prince Andrew is all on his own.
On the latest episode of his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's podcast "Tea Talks," the mom-of-two revealed her former spouse has been down in the dumps since losing his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Ferguson shared that she and her ex — who still live together despite divorcing in 1996 — were walking the late monarch's beloved dogs the other day when they had an emotional moment while reminiscing on the couple.
"It was very moving actually," the author confessed. "At one stage we both, Andrew and I, just sat quietly under some really beautiful trees and I asked him if he was all right without his mum and dad. He said it’s lonely. He thinks about it a lot."
During the episode, the Duchess of York also touched on her recovery process, as several weeks ago, she underwent an 8-hour surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Though the ordeal was scary, Ferguson kept her former mother-in-law's positive attitude in mind to get through it.
"She was more my mother than my own mother. She went through all her trials, and the show went on, even on the day before she died," the famous redhead explained. "It’s with me every day and I’m really grateful because it keeps reminding me to do what I wish to do. Every time, I think to myself, ‘Oh my goodness, this is kind of wonderful. Soon I might be able to wear a dress without a bra’. That’s a first."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Nonetheless, she admitted in a previous podcast episode that she worried how her relatives were handling the stress of the health complication.
"I think it's scary for any family member out there," she said. "You really start looking at your own demise. It's a wake-up call, and then you think, 'How am I going to deal with this?'"
As OK! reported, Andrew was by Ferguson's side before the procedures, as were their two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.