Disgraced Prince Andrew Feels 'Lonely' Since Parents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Died, Reveals Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson

Ferguson shared that she and her ex — who still live together despite divorcing in 1996 — were walking the late monarch's beloved dogs the other day when they had an emotional moment while reminiscing on the couple.

"It was very moving actually," the author confessed. "At one stage we both, Andrew and I, just sat quietly under some really beautiful trees and I asked him if he was all right without his mum and dad. He said it’s lonely. He thinks about it a lot."