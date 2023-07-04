Sarah Ferguson Is Scrambling to Stop King Charles From Booting Her and Prince Andrew From Royal Lodge, Source Claims
Sarah Ferguson is scrambling to stop King Charles from booting her and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, from the Royal Lodge, a source claimed.
Now, the red-headed beauty, 63, is relying on Kate Middleton to try to change Charles' mind.
“Charles is on a mission to force Andrew out, and it’s all on Fergie to stop it from happening,” an insider dished. “They’re hoping Prince William’s wife will talk the monarch into seeing reason. But it’s a long shot.”
One of the reasons why Kate, 41, is being brought in is because Andrew and Charles are not on the best terms, and Fergie and the King, 74, don't have the best relationship, either. “There’s no doubt Kate has the king’s ear. He has a real soft spot for her, and Fergie’s hoping that could be to her advantage,” the source noted.
“It’s not like Fergie can ask Charles for a favor. So you can see why she’s trying to get Kate to intervene on their behalf,” the source spilled. “Kate’s well and truly her only hope.”
Ever since Prince Andrew's relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was revealed, he was stripped of his royal duties and has been staying out of the spotlight ever since. However, he's been able to remain at the Royal Lodge with Ferguson until now.
“Fergie isn’t dumb,” the source stated. “She’s always kissing up to Kate. Fergie and Andrew haven’t got many allies in the family, but if they can secure Kate, that could really go a long way. Fergie is very clever — and very desperate.”
As OK! previously reported, Prince Andrew has been "unwilling" to move out of his home, according to royal expert Christopher Andersen, adding that he "has been dragging his heels" on the matter.
"Charles is sending the message that he is not casting Andrew out entirely, and one would think the Duke of York would be grateful for that and just pack up and move into the smaller quarters Charles has selected for him," Andersen explained. "Unfortunately, rather than making King Charles' life easier, Andrew is pushing back. It's a classic case of no good deed goes unpunished."
