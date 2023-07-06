Sarah Ferguson Reveals Cancer Diagnosis Was 'Scary' for Her Family Members: 'You Start Looking at Your Own Demise'

The royal, who was previously married to Prince Andrew, found out she had an early form of cancer, resulting her in undergoing a single mastectomy.

"From the drive from the Royal Free over to the VII, I sort of looked up mastectomy," she recalled. "And then pathology came back a few days later and then, of course, your mind's already gone racing in every direction. And then [I] get a text saying, 'We think it's a mastectomy.' Then your mind plays more tricks. And then you go and meet the reconstructive surgeon and you suddenly think, 'OK, we can do this.'"

"We must make people realize, it's not OK. But if you're going to get it, then catch it quick," she said of encouraging others to get checked out. "Do the screening, catch it quick and go and say I can do this … It's not bravery. It's not courage. It's about understanding that you're not going to feel as you did for a bit. So don't try and be a superhero. Take many steps, have the cup of tea, trust people. Very important not to be complacent with every single thing now."