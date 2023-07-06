Sarah Ferguson Reveals Cancer Diagnosis Was 'Scary' for Her Family Members: 'You Start Looking at Your Own Demise'
Sarah Ferguson revealed more details about what her brood, which includes daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, went through after she was diagnosed with b***** cancer this year.
"I think it's scary for any family member out there," she said on the July 5 episode of her and Sarah Thompson's podcast "Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah." "You really start looking at your own demise. It's a wake-up call, and then you think, 'How am I going to deal with this?'"
The royal, who was previously married to Prince Andrew, found out she had an early form of cancer, resulting her in undergoing a single mastectomy.
"From the drive from the Royal Free over to the VII, I sort of looked up mastectomy," she recalled. "And then pathology came back a few days later and then, of course, your mind's already gone racing in every direction. And then [I] get a text saying, 'We think it's a mastectomy.' Then your mind plays more tricks. And then you go and meet the reconstructive surgeon and you suddenly think, 'OK, we can do this.'"
"We must make people realize, it's not OK. But if you're going to get it, then catch it quick," she said of encouraging others to get checked out. "Do the screening, catch it quick and go and say I can do this … It's not bravery. It's not courage. It's about understanding that you're not going to feel as you did for a bit. So don't try and be a superhero. Take many steps, have the cup of tea, trust people. Very important not to be complacent with every single thing now."
Fortunately, the disease didn't spread into her lymph nodes or other parts of her body.
"I don't have to have chemo or radiation or Tamoxifen," she said. "My job is to get out there strong, healthy and keep spreading the word."
At the end of the day, the red-headed beauty, 63, is grateful to be alive and well.
"It's really just extraordinary to come to terms with a new you," she noted. "It's extraordinary. You just cannot be complacent with yourself or life or just how lucky you are."
As OK! previously reported, a spokesperson shared the news about Ferguson in late June.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully," the rep said.
"The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family," they continued. "The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."