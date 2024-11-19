Disgraced Royal Prince Andrew Nearly Avoids Being Thrown Off His Horse During Morning Ride: Photos
Prince Andrew almost got into a messy accident when his horse nearly threw him off on Monday, November 18.
While riding around at Windsor Estate, the Duke of York, 64, seemed to be fighting to stay on his mare as the animal started showing signs of distress.
In photos obtained by OK!, the royal looked frightened as he made sure he was steady on the horse.
After Andrew, who is a skilled horseman, spent a few minutes trying to get the horse under control, the animal was able to stabilize.
The incident comes after it was revealed that Andrew is doing everything in his power to stay at the Royal Lodge even though King Charles, 76, wants him gone.
"He has his security but at a cheaper rate and he is managing to finance it himself," a source revealed. "He has dug his heels in and is refusing to move so found a way to finance his security."
"How sustainable in the long term, then who knows how long he can do it for?" they added.
As OK! previously reported, Charles asked his younger brother to leave the royal residence in 2023, but he has not done so.
Instead, Andrew raised funds to stay at the estate, his money has been approved by Sir Michael Stevens, the keeper of the privy purse, a news outlet reported at the beginning of November.
Ultimately, Charles' goal is to get his brother away from the estate.
"King Charles recognizes that Andrew is fragile but also acknowledges that he has inflicted a lot of upset on himself by making appalling judgments, tragic interviews and more," British broadcaster Helena Chard explained. "Prince Andrew can now maintain his lease and pay for his Windsor home as he has friends in high places who will stump up the cash needed."
According to Chard, Charles won't accommodate Andrew as Queen Elizabeth did.
"King Charles has important things to carry out as head of state and doesn't have time to dwell on Prince Andrew," Chard claimed. "Prince Andrew may have been the late Queen Elizabeth's favorite son, but he is certainly not King Charles' favorite brother.
"King Charles will not be as forgiving and caring as his mother would have been," she continued.