Prince Andrew Secures Funds to Stay at Royal Lodge After Brother King Charles Cuts Him Off Financially

prince andrew secure royal funds
Source: mega

Prince Andrew secured funds to stay at the Royal Lodge, a source claimed.

By:

Nov. 8 2024, Published 4:37 p.m. ET

It looks like Prince Andrew is here to stay at the Royal Lodge — for now.

According to a news outlet, the Duke of York, 64, has raised funds to stay at his estate, and his money has been approved by Sir Michael Stevens, the keeper of the privy purse.

Prince Andrew apparently secured money after King Charles cut him off financially.

As OK! previously reported, Prince Andrew was cut off by his older brother, King Charles, 75, claimed royal expert Robert Hardman in his new biography.

Andrew was about to have no access to his allowance, which was rumored to be more than $1 million per year, and Charles was not coughing over any bucks fund his brother's private royal security.

"The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King," a source claimed.

Prince Andrew has been urged to move out of the Royal Lodge.

Over the years, Andrew has fallen from grace, as his ties with s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein were exposed, leading him to be stripped of his military titles and patronages in 2022.

King Charles has urged his brother to move out of the Royal Lodge and into nearby Frogmore Cottage, the home of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Prince Andrew still lives at the Royal Lodge with Sarah Ferguson.

However, he's doing everything in his power to stay put in his home, which he shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

"He will try every move possible to avoid the action he's being pushed to take," royal author Andrew Lownie told GB News.

"Andrew won't move into Frogmore but is still trying to wangle it for his family," he continued. "Eugenie has stayed there on and off since Harry and Meghan left for America, she helped pack up their things."

The disgraced royal apparently wants his daughter Princess Eugenie to hold onto Frogmore.

"Andrew won't move into Frogmore but is still trying to wangle it for his family," a source dished. "Eugenie has stayed there on and off since Harry and Meghan left for America. She helped pack up their things."

"She's [Eugenie] stayed there a number of times since the Sussexes departed and Andrew is trying to secure the property as a full-time home for his daughter," the insider revealed. "Eugenie and Jack's hearts lie in the U.K. and they need a bigger home for their family."

Prince Andrew was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages.

The Times reported on Andrew securing the money.

