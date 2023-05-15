Cheerful Prince Andrew Goes Horseback Riding Around Windsor Despite King Charles' Push to Evict Him From the Property
Though Prince Andrew doesn't have many things going for him these days, the disgraced dad-of-two couldn't wipe the smile off his face as he spent Monday, May 15, relaxing around Windsor Castle.
In published photos, Andrew was spotted riding a horse on the royal grounds, and later that day, he flashed a grin while behind the wheel of his Range Rover.
The high-spirited outing comes as his older brother King Charles is trying to evict from the Royal Lodge property.
As OK! reported, the new monarch has ordered Andrew to leave the $37 million abode and move into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's old cottage, but so far, he's refused to comply.
"He doesn’t want to leave because the property is seen as a symbol of senior royalty — an important property in the family’s portfolio," an insider explained of his refusal.
Charles made the decision to better improve on the royal family's image, as Andrew has been sidelined ever since his sexual assault trial came to light — though he settled it out of court and has denied all of the allegations. Charles also plans to have the future heir of the throne, Prince William, move into the Lodge with his own wife and kids.
- What You Didn't See on TV: Inside the Nationwide Celebrations for Newly Crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla
- Sarah Ferguson Wants Disgraced Prince Andrew To 'Get On With His Life,' Insists 'He's Such A Good Man' After Assault Scandal
- Prince Harry Will Be 'Sidelined & Snubbed' At Coronation, Predicts Author: 'Even Prince Andrew Will Be Shown More Respect'
And while Charles has been extra kind to his sibling — he even allowed him to participate in the coronation events despite his scandal — Andrew isn't giving in to the demands.
"Charles is sending the message that he is not casting Andrew out entirely, and one would think the Duke of York would be grateful for that and just pack up and move into the smaller quarters Charles has selected for him," royal author Christopher Andersen pointed out to an outlet. "Unfortunately, rather than making King Charles' life easier, Andrew is pushing back. It's a classic case of no good deed goes unpunished."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The back and forth has caused unprecedented strain between the brothers, with one source telling a publication their relationship has "never been this bad. It has turned into a real battle which [Charles] never expected and it’s left him tired and infuriated."
Daily Mail reported on Andrew's day at Windsor.