Prince Andrew Has Not Paid Rent at the Royal Lodge in 2 Decades in Shocking Twist
Oct. 21 2025, Published 7:24 a.m. ET
Prince Andrew has been living rent-free at the Royal Lodge for over 20 years.
According to a tenancy agreement revealed by The Crown Estate, Andrew paid £1 million [1,339,195.00 USD] to secure the lease in 2003 and poured another £7.5 million [10,043,962.50 USD] into renovations. Since then, his annual rent has technically been just “one peppercorn (if demanded)” — meaning nothing at all.
It turns out Andrew’s hefty renovation costs were treated as a rent prepayment, covering what would have been around £260,000 [348,115.30 USD] a year, per an outlet. Even more surprising, the deal states that if he ever leaves the 30-bedroom mansion before his lease ends in 2078, the Crown Estate would owe him roughly half a million pounds.
Still, royal insiders are raising eyebrows over how the Duke can afford the property’s enormous upkeep without any official income.
“Andrew is not believed to have received any significant inheritance from the Queen or Queen Mother, raising fresh questions about how he can afford to stay in the property – particularly when he now receives no personal allowance from the King, or public funding,” a source told Daily Mail.
The revelation has reignited calls for transparency over Andrew’s living arrangements, especially given his past association with Jeffrey Epstein.
As OK! previously reported, Buckingham Palace officially confirmed on Friday, October 17, that Andrew will no longer hold or use his royal titles.
"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," Andrew said in a statement.
"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," the message continued.
According to insiders, King Charles has reached a “tipping point” with his brother’s ongoing scandals.
Over the years, Andrew’s reputation has been repeatedly tarnished by his friendship with Epstein and the allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers, who tragically died by suicide earlier this year.
Prince William reportedly views his uncle’s situation as a major “threat” and “a reputational risk to the monarchy.”
“[William] is concerned about the message Andrew’s presence at royal events sends to victims of sexual abuse,” a royal insider said on Saturday, October 18.
The Prince of Wales was “not satisfied with the outcome” of earlier talks and wanted “more ruthless” steps — including barring him from “public and private royal events,” “the coronation” and “most state occasions.”
Reports also said William wants Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, to be excluded from future royal functions due to her ongoing public support for him.