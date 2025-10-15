ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Royal Rift! King Charles Faces Pressure as 'Enraged' Prince William Pushes to Exile Prince Andrew Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: Experts Source: MEGA Prince Andrew is reportedly 'enraged' over new details about Prince Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Rebecca Friedman Oct. 15 2025, Published 3:34 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Prince Andrew's former ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein continue to haunt the royal family. King Charles is allegedly facing intense pressure from his son Prince William and other members of the monarchy to permanently distance his brother from the palace amid fears Andrew's controversial past might diminish the royal family's name. As more details emerge about Andrew's friendship with Epstein, experts warn of a potential rift within the royal world.

Source: MEGA Prince William allegedly wants Prince Andrew 'completely excluded' from the royal family.

"Given recent revelations, with mounting media outrage threatening the overall reputation of the monarchy, the extended family isn’t taking this lightly," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich admitted while speaking to Fox News Digital. She claimed, "Prince William is enraged. He is actively lobbying to ensure Andrew is ‘completely excluded’ from all and any family activities. He is also behind removing titles once he becomes king." Chaos ensued on Sunday, October 12, after The Guardian published a leaked 2011 email Andrew allegedly sent to Epstein following the release of a photo showcasing the Duke of York with his arm around then-teenager Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew's Alleged Email to Jeffrey Epstein Exposed

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew was seen with his arm around Virginia Giuffre in a photo from around 2001.

"I'm just as concerned for you! Don’t worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it," Andrew supposedly said in the email sent to Epstein on February 28, 2011. "Otherwise keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!" Andrew's alleged email was sent just three months after the disgraced royal told BBC he had ended all communication with the convicted s-- offender — who died by suicide inside of his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for s-- trafficking. "Andrew's narrative doesn't match the intercepted emails," British broadcaster Helena Chard noted during a chat with Fox News Digital. "The general consensus is he didn't ever attempt to end his friendship with Epstein indicating that he has continuously lied."

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew has been an 'embarrassment' to the royal family, according to experts.

"More and more revelations are being unearthed, and he is a huge embarrassment to the royal family," she confessed. "The emails have helped the general public form an unfavorable opinion of Andrew. Andrew is a damaging distraction to the royal family's dignified role of service. It is rumored that we are at the tip of the iceberg. Further damning revelations are about to land, no doubt further muddying the waters." Still, Andrew thinks he's "done no wrong," Chard added. "Prince Andrew's ego reigns supreme," she snubbed. "He will stay put until his last breath. His emboldened sense of self feels he has done no wrong. In fact, he sees himself as a devoted practicing Christian."

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew stepped down from his roles as a working royal in 2019.