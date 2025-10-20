Prince William Considers His Uncle Prince Andrew a 'Threat' After Being Embroiled in Scandals: 'Reputational Risk to the Monarchy'

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William is reportedly taking major steps to protect the royal family’s image. According to new reports, the 43-year-old Prince of Wales sees Prince Andrew’s ongoing controversies as damaging to the monarchy’s stature.

Source: MEGA Prince William sees Prince Andrew as a 'threat' to the royal family’s reputation.

“William considers his uncle a ‘threat’ and a reputational risk to the monarchy, and is understood to be concerned about the message Andrew’s presence at royal events sends to victims of sexual abuse,” an outlet revealed on Saturday, October 18. After discussions within the royal circle, William allegedly pushed for harsher measures, wanting to strip his uncle of all royal privileges.

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and privileges on October 17.

As OK! previously reported, the royal family officially confirmed on Friday, October 17, that Andrew will no longer hold or use his royal titles, including the Duke of York. "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," the statement read.

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," the message continued.

Source: MEGA King Charles reportedly reached a 'tipping point' over his brother’s scandals.

Andrew has repeatedly denied all allegations, saying, "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," during his infamous Newsnight interview. The Duke’s behavior has continued to draw scrutiny, especially after emails obtained by the Mail on Sunday revealed that Andrew tried to use police contacts to dig up information on Giuffre back in 2011.

According to the emails, the royal provided Giuffre’s U.S. Social Security number and date of birth to a police officer in hopes of investigating her past. He allegedly wrote, “It would also seem she has a criminal record in the States. I have given her DoB and social security number for investigation with [name redacted], the on-duty PPO.”

It remains unclear whether the officer acted on Andrew’s request. Giuffre’s family also issued a statement, telling an outlet that the emails “expose the lengths to which those implicated try to discredit and defame survivors,” adding, “The truth will surface and there will be no shadows in which they can hide.”

In her upcoming memoir — set to release on Tuesday, October 21 — Giuffre wrote that the “entitled” prince “believed having s-- with me was his birthright.” She recounted meeting Andrew for the first time through Ghislaine Maxwell in March 2001, while staying at Maxwell’s London townhouse near Hyde Park.

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre’s upcoming book details her alleged experiences with the disgraced royal.