'Bully' Prince Andrew Had 'A Revolving Door' Of Women In His Bedroom, Royal Protection Officer Claims

Prince Andrew had a roster of women he was seeing at a time, Paul Page, who worked as a Royal Protection Officer from 1998 to 2004, said in a new documentary Prince Andrew: BANISHED.

“We used to have a joke that he should have a revolving door in his bedroom,” Page disclosed. “The amount of women going in and out of there, it was just literally every other day someone would be coming in to see him … a different one every time.”