Prince Andrew's 'Life As A Working Royal Is Truly Over': He's Not 'Part Of The King's Plan' Moving Forward

It sounds like Prince Andrew won't be making a comeback anytime soon, as Prince Charles doesn't want his younger brother to be involved with the royal family going forward.

"For Prince Andrew, his life as a working royal is well and truly over," True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen said. "We won’t be seeing very much more of him in the coming weeks and months. I don’t believe that he is a part of the king’s plan for the future of the monarchy. The king has been very clear in saying that he wants a slimmed-down monarchy. He’s focusing on immediate heirs. Having [his grandchildren] Prince George and Princess Charlotte as part of the funeral was a very clear message – this is the future."