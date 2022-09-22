Prince Andrew Fearful Of Getting Kicked Out Of The Royal Lodge After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Andrew has remained out of the spotlight ever since his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein was exposed. Though Prince Charles and Prince William are frustrated with him, it seems like he could help out his siblings.

"Some years ago Charles ruefully said of his brother, then in the middle of some other mishap, that what Andrew really wanted was 'to be me,'" expert Richard Kay spilled. "He suggested to his mother that perhaps the younger prince, who for many years had been heir in line to the throne, should work for him."

"He would certainly earn his brother's undying gratitude if he took it," added Kay.