King Charles May Have Prince Andrew Work For Him, Believes Disgraced Brother Is Jealous Of His Prestige

Now that King Charles has taken the throne, he'll be able to shape the monarchy to his own liking — but does that mean he'll kick disgraced brother Prince Andrew to the curb in order to salvage the family's image?

According to expert Richard Kay, "there cannot be a royal future" for the 62-year-old, however, that doesn't mean he'll be exiled from the brood. In fact, Kay claimed that Charles, 73, had long planned to take his younger brother under his wing.