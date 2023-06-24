Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge Is a 'House of Horrors' as King Charles Continues to Try to Evict Brother From Home

"He wants Andrew out of Royal Lodge," a source revealed to a news publication, noting Charles has grown more than tired of Andrew's antics years after he stepped down from the royal family in 2020 due to his personal ties to convicted s** offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Since the scandal, he hasn’t done anything for The Firm, so it seems unfair that he’s occupying such a big piece of the crown’s property," the insider explained of the 30-bedroom, $46 million estate.