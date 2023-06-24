Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge Is a 'House of Horrors' as King Charles Continues to Try to Evict Brother From Home
King Charles is one mad Majesty.
The 74-year-old has grown furious at his brother Prince Andrew, as he refuses to vacate the Royal Lodge despite being evicted by the king from the premises.
"He wants Andrew out of Royal Lodge," a source revealed to a news publication, noting Charles has grown more than tired of Andrew's antics years after he stepped down from the royal family in 2020 due to his personal ties to convicted s** offender Jeffrey Epstein.
"Since the scandal, he hasn’t done anything for The Firm, so it seems unfair that he’s occupying such a big piece of the crown’s property," the insider explained of the 30-bedroom, $46 million estate.
The only thing getting in the way of Charles forcing Andrew out of the home is the fact that the 63-year-old "does have a legal agreement" citing his right to reside in the mansion, the source noted.
Andrew obtained a 75-year lease on the property after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away in September 2022.
"Andrew isn’t budging," the source added, as he is using the Royal Lodge's need for extensive renovations — such as the repair of a leaky roof — as an excuse to remain living there with his ex-wife, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson.
"It’s become a house of horrors!" the confidante quipped, questioning how Andrew has the finances to afford the home's pricey makeover on top of other substantial expenses he is required to pay for.
Fergie has insisted she is "in a position where I can support" the disgraced royal, however, it seems impossible she would be able to help him cover renovations along with the estimated $16 million settlement Andrew must pay to 39-year-old Virginia Giuffre, who sued him for sexual assault.
In August 2021, Virginia accused Andrew of raping her when she was 17, claiming she was trafficked by Jeffrey to the prince.
Andrew has never admitted to the intense allegations, although he has confessed he "regrets" his close connection to the financier — who died by suicide while in federal jail in August 2019.
In Touch spoke to a source about Charles wanting Andrew to move out of the Royal Lodge.