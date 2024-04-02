Princess Eugenie Is 'Reluctant' to Become a Working Royal as She 'Wants Her Own Career'

Currently, the princess works as an art director at the London Hauser & Wirth gallery, and she would have to leave her role to take on full-time royal duties.

“Eugenie is very keen to have her own career, and that’s something she is very passionate about — so yes, she probably is reluctant to take on royal duties," Harrold explained.

“As times become more desperate, it’s very likely we will see her move from that to become a working senior member of the family," he added.