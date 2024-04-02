Princess Eugenie Is 'Reluctant' to Become a Working Royal as She 'Wants Her Own Career'
Prince Charles and Kate Middleton's current cancer battle is highlighting the impact His Majesty's slimmed-down monarchy has on The Crown. As Charles and Kate focus on their treatments, experts wonder if Princess Eugenie will leave her corporate job to become a working royal.
“Princess Eugenie is probably cautious to step up to royal duties because it does take up your whole life," former royal butler Grant Harrold told an outlet.
“I’ve seen the schedules, and you can’t switch it on and off," he continued.
Currently, the princess works as an art director at the London Hauser & Wirth gallery, and she would have to leave her role to take on full-time royal duties.
“Eugenie is very keen to have her own career, and that’s something she is very passionate about — so yes, she probably is reluctant to take on royal duties," Harrold explained.
“As times become more desperate, it’s very likely we will see her move from that to become a working senior member of the family," he added.
As Charles and Kate undergo cancer treatment, Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, is dealing with her own health challenges after being diagnosed with the condition for the second time in one year. The Princesses of York and Prince Andrew continue to care for the Duchess of York as she focuses on her well-being.
OK! previously reported royal historian Marlene Koenig claimed Eugenie and Princess Beatrice "may not want" to become full-time royals.
"This is unlikely," Koenig told GB News. "The princesses have their own careers and families. They have known since the late 1990s that they would not become working royals."
"This was due to a decision made by the then Way Ahead group, which included senior royals and other officials," she added.
In January, Ferguson took to Instagram to update fans on her well-being.
"I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with b----- cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery," she wrote in a post. "It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was. Naturally, another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support."
The Duchess of York continued: "I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent. I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation. I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support."
Harrold spoke to the New York Post.