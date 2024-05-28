Kate Middleton Is 'Worried' Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Will Form 'an Alliance' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton is taking a break from forward-facing duties as she battles cancer, which is why she's rumored to be afraid of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice getting closer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during this time.
"For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry," Tom Quinn told an outlet. "They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Megan than with any other part of the family."
"The situation is made worse by the fact that the senior royals’ main asset – Kate herself — is effectively out of action while she continues her treatment for cancer," Quinn added.
Prince William went to a garden party on Tuesday, May 21, where the York sisters and Zara and Mike Tindall were also in attendance.
"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," Eugenie said in an Instagram post.
OK! previously reported Cameron Walker discussed the possibility of the Yorks joining The Firm temporarily due to the limited amount of senior royals available.
"We know that this isn't going to suddenly open a doorway for Eugenie and Beatrice to take up royal engagements or to become working royals," Walker told GB News.
Although Eugenie and Beatrice are popular royals, Prince Andrew being accused of assault and his proximity to Jeffrey Epstein will make it difficult for them to have a larger role within the monarchy.
"We did do a GB News membership poll last month asking our readers, 'Should Beatrice and Eugenie be included in the royal family's inner circle?'" Walker said. "Our members were split on this. We had 35 percent voting yes, but 61 percent said no, with four percent saying they were unsure. So the overall majority is that our readers do not want them to become working royals. Why do you think that is?"
"The problem with Eugenie and Beatrice, I say problem, it's obviously not their fault, is that they still have their father, Prince Andrew, being such a taboo at the moment," the commentator noted, referring to the controversial royal losing his HRH status in 2022. "His polling is beyond horrific, it's worse than Harry and Meghan's. Clearly, we had the disaster of the Newsnight interview and all the allegations surrounding him, all of which he denies. But perhaps that might be part of it."
Aside from the Yorks' reputation, the two princesses are climbing the corporate ladder — Eugenie is an art director, while Beatrice is a tech strategist — which could be tough for them to let go of.
"Also Beatrice and Eugenie, I suspect, don't want to be full-time working members of the royal family, they have full-time jobs," Walker shared. "They'll step in if, if necessary. But they're also young mothers, they have their own families. I think they like not having to be in the spotlight all the time."
Eugenie, who has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, would have to give up her social media presence if she became a full-time royal.
"The constraints that come with being a full-time working member of the royal family in terms of security arrangements, the constant scrutiny. So I'm getting the sense that perhaps they don't want to," Walker shared.
"Princess Eugenie has got her own Instagram account, for example. She wouldn't be able to do that as a working member of the royal family, her staff would have to do it," he continued.
Quinn spoke to The Mirror.