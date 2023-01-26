King Charles III Evicted Disgraced Prince Andrew From Buckingham Palace Due To Jeffrey Epstein Ties: Report
Prince Andrew is no longer calling Buckingham Palace home.
King Charles III allegedly tossed his disgraced brother out of the royal residences due to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and sexual assault allegations.
“The King has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew," an insider spilled. “First his office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters."
PRINCE ANDREW & GHISLAINE MAXWELL WERE 'VERY CLOSE' & FLIRTY WHILE ON JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S PRIVATE ISLAND, EX-MAID CLAIMS
The eviction was most likely difficult for Prince Andrew, who enjoyed the cachet of living at the infamous residence as a single man. "Andrew loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor’s pad after his divorce," the source added.
"He brought back a string of new girlfriends to his home in the Palace — even model Caprice," the insider said of his brief early 2000's fling with the Ladies of London star. " A bachelor’s flat in St James’s Palace doesn’t have the same allure for a single man.”
- Prince Andrew Makes Plans To Overturn Virginia Giuffre Settlement As Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Infamous Photo Is Fake
- Disgraced Prince Andrew Will Beg For King Charles' Consent To Start Using HRH Title Again, Claims Journalist
- Meghan Markle Initially Thought Prince Andrew Was Queen Elizabeth's Assistant, Prince Harry Reveals
After the Duke of York was revealed to have ties to the late sex offender, the member of the royal family was stripped of his military roles and royal patronages.
Prince Andrew also agreed to a hefty payout for a lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, after she alleged the father-of-two sexually assaulted her multiple times when she was only 17 years old. For his part, Andrew denied the accusations.
GHISLAINE MAXWELL REVEALS SHE FEELS 'SO BAD' FOR PRINCE ANDREW AS SHE BLAMES 'CANCEL CULTURE' FOR RUINING HER FRIENDS' LIVES
Although his older brother gave him the boot from the property, Prince Andrew has been tirelessly trying to support his sibling as his takes over as the head of England after the passing of their mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
"All he wants to do is make things as smooth as possible in stark contrast to days gone by," the source said of Andrew making amends with King Charles. "Acting as that supportive brother figure, absolutely in the background but for the benefit of the monarchy as a whole, is a future template for how he feels he can make some sort of contribution."