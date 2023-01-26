King Charles III Evicted Disgraced Prince Andrew From Buckingham Palace Due To Jeffrey Epstein Ties: Report

The eviction was most likely difficult for Prince Andrew, who enjoyed the cachet of living at the infamous residence as a single man. "Andrew loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor’s pad after his divorce," the source added.

"He brought back a string of new girlfriends to his home in the Palace — even model Caprice," the insider said of his brief early 2000's fling with the Ladies of London star. " A bachelor’s flat in St James’s Palace doesn’t have the same allure for a single man.”