King Charles III Evicted Disgraced Prince Andrew From Buckingham Palace Due To Jeffrey Epstein Ties: Report

king charles iii evicted prince andrew buckingham palace jeffrey epstein ties pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 26 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew is no longer calling Buckingham Palace home.

King Charles III allegedly tossed his disgraced brother out of the royal residences due to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and sexual assault allegations.

king charles iii evicted prince andrew buckingham palace jeffrey epstein ties
“The King has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew," an insider spilled. “First his office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters."

PRINCE ANDREW & GHISLAINE MAXWELL WERE 'VERY CLOSE' & FLIRTY WHILE ON JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S PRIVATE ISLAND, EX-MAID CLAIMS

The eviction was most likely difficult for Prince Andrew, who enjoyed the cachet of living at the infamous residence as a single man. "Andrew loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor’s pad after his divorce," the source added.

"He brought back a string of new girlfriends to his home in the Palace — even model Caprice," the insider said of his brief early 2000's fling with the Ladies of London star. " A bachelor’s flat in St James’s Palace doesn’t have the same allure for a single man.”

king charles iii evicted prince andrew buckingham palace jeffrey epstein ties
MORE ON:
Prince Andrew
After the Duke of York was revealed to have ties to the late sex offender, the member of the royal family was stripped of his military roles and royal patronages.

Prince Andrew also agreed to a hefty payout for a lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, after she alleged the father-of-two sexually assaulted her multiple times when she was only 17 years old. For his part, Andrew denied the accusations.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL REVEALS SHE FEELS 'SO BAD' FOR PRINCE ANDREW AS SHE BLAMES 'CANCEL CULTURE' FOR RUINING HER FRIENDS' LIVES

king charles iii evicted prince andrew buckingham palace jeffrey epstein ties
Although his older brother gave him the boot from the property, Prince Andrew has been tirelessly trying to support his sibling as his takes over as the head of England after the passing of their mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"All he wants to do is make things as smooth as possible in stark contrast to days gone by," the source said of Andrew making amends with King Charles. "Acting as that supportive brother figure, absolutely in the background but for the benefit of the monarchy as a whole, is a future template for how he feels he can make some sort of contribution."

Source: OK!

"Rather than being a distraction, he wants to become a stabilizing influence and sounding board within the family on a very private basis," the insider explained.

The Sun first reported King Charles III evicting Prince Andrew.

