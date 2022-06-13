Prince Charles & William Will Never Let Prince Andrew 'Back' Into Royal Life, 'He Is Delusional' If He Thinks Otherwise: Source

"He was confident and bullish he can make a comeback," a source told The Sun of Andrew wanting to attend the Windsor ceremony alongside his prestigious family. Palace insiders couldn't help but poke fun at the fact Andrew thinks he can return to royal life, noting: "His comeback fight is probably doomed."

They told the outlet: "He is delusional if he thinks Charles or William will ever let him back. The Queen is the only person who ever backs Andrew up."

After discussing it amongst themselves, Charles, 73, and his eldest son, 39, agreed on their approach with Andrew before telling Queen Elizabeth II, who made the final decision. "It was a decision taken by the household for the best interests of the family but also the best interests of the Duke of York," noted an insider.