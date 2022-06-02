Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Steal The Show At The Queen's Platinum Jubilee — See The Adorable Pics!

In May, it was announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would attend the festivities but would not be on the balcony, as they are no longer working royals.

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday, June 2 will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen," a palace spokesperson said.

“In addition, the Cambridge and Wessex children are also expected to appear as is Sir Tim Laurence, who the Queen is happy to attend as a frequent attendee and support for the Princess Royal on official engagements," the statement continued.