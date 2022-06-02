OK Magazine
Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Steal The Show At The Queen's Platinum Jubilee — See The Adorable Pics!

queen elizabeth ii platinum jubilee pp ok
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 2 2022, Published 9:46 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

So stinkin' cute! Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stole the show at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which kicked off on Thursday, June 2.

The siblings even celebrated a milestone: they rode together in the first carriage in the procession alongside their mom and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

For his part, William, 39, rode on horseback and wore his military uniform.

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos from the big day!

queen elizabeth ii platinum jubilee
Source: Mega

Prince George, 8, sported a blue suit, while his younger brother, who just turned 4, wore the same sailor outfit that his father donned as a young boy in 1985.

Charlotte looked pretty in a blue dress.

queen elizabeth ii platinum jubilee
Source: Mega

In May, it was announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would attend the festivities but would not be on the balcony, as they are no longer working royals.

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday, June 2 will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen," a palace spokesperson said.

“In addition, the Cambridge and Wessex children are also expected to appear as is Sir Tim Laurence, who the Queen is happy to attend as a frequent attendee and support for the Princess Royal on official engagements," the statement continued.

queen elizabeth ii platinum jubilee
Source: Mega

On Instagram, a video was displayed of the big day, which celebrates the Queen's 70-year reign.

queen elizabeth ii platinum jubilee
Source: Mega

"A magnificent display at Trooping the Colour! 💂🥁🐎," the caption read. "Today’s Platinum Jubilee Parade showcased military pageantry from over 1200 officers and soldiers, 240 horses and hundreds of Army musicians."

queen elizabeth ii platinum jubilee
Source: Mega

The message continued, "On behalf of his mother, The Prince of Wales took the Salute and inspected the Troops of the Household Division on Horse Guards Parade, joined by The Duke of Cambridge and The Princess Royal. The Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. Every year, one of the five regiments ‘Troops’ their Colour during the Parade – this year it is the Irish Guards, of which The Duke of Cambridge is Colonel."

queen elizabeth ii platinum jubilee
Source: Mega

Since Prince Louis kept making funny faces, he's already becoming a meme!

OK! Logo

