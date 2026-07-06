Queen Camilla 'Keeping Her Distance' During Prince Harry's U.K. Visit to 'Avoid Complicating Matters' Between King Charles and His Son: Expert

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Camilla Is 'Supportive' of King Charles and Prince Harry Reconciling

Source: MEGA Prince Harry is expected to travel to the U.K. on July 7.

According to royal expert Ian Pelham Turner, Camilla, 78, "has been supporting Charles in his ambition to reunite with Harry." But the queen also "regularly protects Charles' interests," Turner told Fox News on Monday, July 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Queen Camilla 'has been a force of stability' for King Charles.

"While Camilla has been a force for stability and is unlikely to block Charles if he really wants to meet with Harry, she'll be keeping her distance," expert Hilary Fordwich also divulged to the outlet. "She prefers to avoid complicating matters. She and the king are in lockstep, preferring calm over any confrontation. If the king does meet with Harry, given the high level of trust issues, it's likely to be just them rather than any extended family," Fordwich continued. Last month, it was reported the former Duchess of Cornwall was planning to "steer clear" of the Spare author during his visit.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Her Kids Will Not Be Joining Prince Harry in the U.K.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle will not be traveling with Prince Harry to England this summer.

Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, were previously said to be joining the duke on the trip to his motherland this summer. However, due to issues with the couple's taxpayer-funded security, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, and her children will not be coming with Harry to the U.K. Charles, 77, was reportedly hoping to see his grandkids during the trip and previously offered the Sussexes space at Buckingham Palace for them to stay.

King Charles' Offer to Prince Harry to Stay at Buckingham Palace Has Been 'Withdrawn'

Source: MEGA Prince Harry won't be lodging at Buckingham Palace during his trip.