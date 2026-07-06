or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Queen Camilla 'Keeping Her Distance' During Prince Harry's U.K. Visit to 'Avoid Complicating Matters' Between King Charles and His Son: Expert

image of King Charles and queen camilla and harry
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla is supportive of King Charles and Prince Harry reuniting.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 6 2026, Updated 11:17 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Queen Camilla is all for King Charles making amends with Prince Harry, however, she's reportedly not willing to get involved.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, is set to travel to the U.K. to kick off his 2027 Invictus Games starting on Tuesday, July 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Camilla Is 'Supportive' of King Charles and Prince Harry Reconciling

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Prince Harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is expected to travel to the U.K. on July 7.

According to royal expert Ian Pelham Turner, Camilla, 78, "has been supporting Charles in his ambition to reunite with Harry."

But the queen also "regularly protects Charles' interests," Turner told Fox News on Monday, July 6.

Article continues below advertisement

image of King Charles and queen camilla
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla 'has been a force of stability' for King Charles.

"While Camilla has been a force for stability and is unlikely to block Charles if he really wants to meet with Harry, she'll be keeping her distance," expert Hilary Fordwich also divulged to the outlet.

"She prefers to avoid complicating matters. She and the king are in lockstep, preferring calm over any confrontation. If the king does meet with Harry, given the high level of trust issues, it's likely to be just them rather than any extended family," Fordwich continued.

Last month, it was reported the former Duchess of Cornwall was planning to "steer clear" of the Spare author during his visit.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Her Kids Will Not Be Joining Prince Harry in the U.K.

image of Prince Harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle will not be traveling with Prince Harry to England this summer.

Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, were previously said to be joining the duke on the trip to his motherland this summer.

However, due to issues with the couple's taxpayer-funded security, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, and her children will not be coming with Harry to the U.K.

Charles, 77, was reportedly hoping to see his grandkids during the trip and previously offered the Sussexes space at Buckingham Palace for them to stay.

King Charles' Offer to Prince Harry to Stay at Buckingham Palace Has Been 'Withdrawn'

image of Prince Harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry won't be lodging at Buckingham Palace during his trip.

While Harry accepted the invitation on July 4, the offer has now been "withdrawn," his rep told People on Monday.

"I am aware of multiple briefings from Buckingham Palace last week suggesting that the Duke had not accepted the offer of accommodation at a Royal Residence," the spokesperson said.

According to the outlet, the Invictus Games founder was told it was too late to take up the offer.

"Following the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC)'s decision not to provide security for his family, the Duke spent last week making alternative security arrangements. Once those arrangements were in place, he was able to formally accept the offer of accommodation for himself over the weekend," the rep added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.