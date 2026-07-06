Queen Camilla 'Keeping Her Distance' During Prince Harry's U.K. Visit to 'Avoid Complicating Matters' Between King Charles and His Son: Expert
July 6 2026, Updated 11:17 a.m. ET
Queen Camilla is all for King Charles making amends with Prince Harry, however, she's reportedly not willing to get involved.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, is set to travel to the U.K. to kick off his 2027 Invictus Games starting on Tuesday, July 7.
Queen Camilla Is 'Supportive' of King Charles and Prince Harry Reconciling
According to royal expert Ian Pelham Turner, Camilla, 78, "has been supporting Charles in his ambition to reunite with Harry."
But the queen also "regularly protects Charles' interests," Turner told Fox News on Monday, July 6.
"While Camilla has been a force for stability and is unlikely to block Charles if he really wants to meet with Harry, she'll be keeping her distance," expert Hilary Fordwich also divulged to the outlet.
"She prefers to avoid complicating matters. She and the king are in lockstep, preferring calm over any confrontation. If the king does meet with Harry, given the high level of trust issues, it's likely to be just them rather than any extended family," Fordwich continued.
Last month, it was reported the former Duchess of Cornwall was planning to "steer clear" of the Spare author during his visit.
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Meghan Markle and Her Kids Will Not Be Joining Prince Harry in the U.K.
Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, were previously said to be joining the duke on the trip to his motherland this summer.
However, due to issues with the couple's taxpayer-funded security, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, and her children will not be coming with Harry to the U.K.
Charles, 77, was reportedly hoping to see his grandkids during the trip and previously offered the Sussexes space at Buckingham Palace for them to stay.
King Charles' Offer to Prince Harry to Stay at Buckingham Palace Has Been 'Withdrawn'
While Harry accepted the invitation on July 4, the offer has now been "withdrawn," his rep told People on Monday.
"I am aware of multiple briefings from Buckingham Palace last week suggesting that the Duke had not accepted the offer of accommodation at a Royal Residence," the spokesperson said.
According to the outlet, the Invictus Games founder was told it was too late to take up the offer.
"Following the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC)'s decision not to provide security for his family, the Duke spent last week making alternative security arrangements. Once those arrangements were in place, he was able to formally accept the offer of accommodation for himself over the weekend," the rep added.