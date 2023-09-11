Prince Harry All Smiles Without Meghan Markle While Attending 2023 Invictus Games — See Photos
Prince Harry seemed to be having the time of his life at the 2023 Invictus Games.
On Monday, September 11, the Duke of Sussex was seen smiling from ear-to-ear while taking in day two in Duesseldorf, Germany, without his wife, Meghan Markle, by his side.
While watching track and field events, Harry was photographed hanging out with Kenyan senator Gloria Orwoba, David Wiseman and Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, Yulia Laputina.
As the 38-year-old enjoyed the sports outing, his spouse was photographed picking up In-N-Out Burger on Sunday, September 10, while at home in California. The former Suits actress stayed hidden behind her black sunglasses while pulling up at the drive-thru window.
The solo outings come as royal expert Angela Levin alleged Harry has been doing his best to navigate a difficult period in his life after numerous failed business ventures, continued strain with his family and endless rumors about cracks in his marriage to Meghan.
"I don't think Harry wants to be in Malibu. They went and spent a short time in Los Angeles, and he hated it," she alleged. "He doesn't want to be with celebrities, and I think that's quite a statement from Meghan. [He can] like it or lump it."
"If he doesn't want it, what will he do? He's scared. He's so depressed now. He could say, 'Well I'm not coming' and stay in Montecito. She'll move over there because she's near her PR, and she's near where all the deals are done," Levin boldly claimed of what could happen if Meghan wants to live closer to Hollywood.
After the couple's Spotify deal fell through and Harry's Netflix documentary failed to rake in serious numbers, insiders claim it's taken a toll on the duo's relationship. "Behind closed doors, the tension between them is insane. Meghan blames Harry for the mess they're in, and they're constantly fighting about money and failed projects," a source explained.
People obtained the photos of Markle grabbing In-N-Out Burger.