OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry All Smiles Without Meghan Markle While Attending 2023 Invictus Games — See Photos

prince harry invictusgames pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 11 2023, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Prince Harry seemed to be having the time of his life at the 2023 Invictus Games.

On Monday, September 11, the Duke of Sussex was seen smiling from ear-to-ear while taking in day two in Duesseldorf, Germany, without his wife, Meghan Markle, by his side.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry invictus games
Source: mega

Prince Harry seemed to be having a great time at the 2023 Invictus Games.

While watching track and field events, Harry was photographed hanging out with Kenyan senator Gloria Orwoba, David Wiseman and Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, Yulia Laputina.

As the 38-year-old enjoyed the sports outing, his spouse was photographed picking up In-N-Out Burger on Sunday, September 10, while at home in California. The former Suits actress stayed hidden behind her black sunglasses while pulling up at the drive-thru window.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry invictus games
Source: mega

Prince Harry was fully engaged as he watched the track and field events without Meghan Markle.

The solo outings come as royal expert Angela Levin alleged Harry has been doing his best to navigate a difficult period in his life after numerous failed business ventures, continued strain with his family and endless rumors about cracks in his marriage to Meghan.

"I don't think Harry wants to be in Malibu. They went and spent a short time in Los Angeles, and he hated it," she alleged. "He doesn't want to be with celebrities, and I think that's quite a statement from Meghan. [He can] like it or lump it."

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Article continues below advertisement
prince harry invictusgames
Source: mega

Meghan Markle was spotted grabbing In-N-Out Burger in California while Prince Harry lived it up in Germany.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"If he doesn't want it, what will he do? He's scared. He's so depressed now. He could say, 'Well I'm not coming' and stay in Montecito. She'll move over there because she's near her PR, and she's near where all the deals are done," Levin boldly claimed of what could happen if Meghan wants to live closer to Hollywood.

After the couple's Spotify deal fell through and Harry's Netflix documentary failed to rake in serious numbers, insiders claim it's taken a toll on the duo's relationship. "Behind closed doors, the tension between them is insane. Meghan blames Harry for the mess they're in, and they're constantly fighting about money and failed projects," a source explained.

People obtained the photos of Markle grabbing In-N-Out Burger.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.