Princess Diana Would Have 'Embraced' Meghan Markle and 'Taught Her How to Survive' in the Royal Family, Says Former Butler

"Meghan never had that in the royal family, there wasn't a book for her to read on how to be a royal princess. There were no rules written down," he noted. "She had to learn as Diana had to learn by being thrown in the deep end. But Meghan couldn't cope. Diana had to cope. And she learned fast."

Burrell said it's "a pity" the People's Princess wasn't able to meet her daughter-in-law, because if she had, "things would have been so have different. In this whole equation, Diana is the missing piece and if she had been part of it, none of this would have happened."