EXCLUSIVE Nepo Sussexes! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2 Kids Already Set for Two Huge New Roles to Make Couple's Brand More 'Family-Focused'

OK! can reveal Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are already set to join Brand Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two youngsters – ages 6 and 4, respectively – will start their "business journey" by stepping into new roles at their parents' expanded philanthropic enterprise, according to sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Insiders tell us that despite their tender ages, the children will be involved in Archewell Philanthropies as Harry and Meghan aim to highlight the family-oriented side of their global charitable efforts. A recent rebrand of the couple's company, previously known as Archewell Productions, was confirmed in a statement released on the new website archewellphilanthropies.org.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children will be involved in their brand, a source claims.

Founded in 2020 shortly after Harry and Mehgan relocated from the U.K. to the U.S., the organization has broadened its remit beyond media production to focus on global philanthropic initiatives. The rebranding statement reads: "Archewell Philanthropies is home to the charitable work of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they broaden their global philanthropic efforts for meaningful reach and maximum impact. After five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies." It also notes: "This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family."

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's brand focuses on global philanthropic initiatives.

Although the precise duties the children will take on are unclear, the Sussexes are said to also be planning for Archie and Lilibet to accompany them to public engagements and charitable events. Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, have already included their children in activities aimed at helping local communities. In November 2025, the family visited Our Big Kitchen in Los Angeles to prepare meals for vulnerable residents. A source said: "Archie and Lilibet were fully included in the activities. They pitched in wherever possible, and having them there really highlighted the family-focused nature of the event."

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family visited Our Big Kitchen in Los Angeles.

Another insider added: "The rebrand and inclusion of their children is intentional. Harry and Meghan aim to demonstrate that their charitable work extends beyond themselves, teaching Archie and Lilibet lessons in empathy, responsibility and giving back. But it is also about introducing them to how modern brands work – by being seen to mix sales with purpose-driven work." It's understood that instead of the overall branding aspect that comes with their charity work, the Sussexes want to emphasize the educational aspect of the kids' involvement in Archewell Philanthropies.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rebranded Archewell Foundation.