ROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Fire 3 More Archewell Employees Amid Foundation's Tanking Finances: Report

image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell foundation has reportedly let go of three more staff members.

Dec. 21 2025, Updated 3:09 p.m. ET

The charity is alleging going through a refresh amid their plummeting finances, according to Daily Mail.

image of Archewell was launched in 2020 after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family.
Archewell was launched in 2020 after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family.

The employees were fired about a week ago, including program and operations director Kristen Slevin. The outlet reported that her salary reached up to a height of $146,000.

The charity recorded total expenses of $5.1 million, and took in donations of $2.1 million as they reportedly had a tough financial year in 2024. They also gave out just $1.25 million in grants.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex denied that their staff had been touched. “Currently, the same full team remains in place," the rep told Daily Mail.

Archewell Was Launched in 2020 After the Sussexes' Royal Exit

image of The employees were fired about a week ago, including program and operations director Kristen Slevin.
“This move does mean that some staff redundancies are inevitable, particularly with junior admin roles,” they added. “We will not be discussing these personnel details further, other than to say that we are honored to have worked with incredibly talented and caring people who dedicate themselves to helping others."

This past summer, Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, lost press secretaries Kyle Boulia and Charlie Gipson, as well as two other staffers.

The Archewell Foundation Was Recently Renamed

image of The charity is alleging going through a refresh amid their plummeting finances.
The couple's organization was launched in 2020, just months after they took a step back as senior members of the Firm and moved to North America. On December 19, Meghan and Harry renamed Archewell Foundation to Archewell Philanthropies.

"After five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies. This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family," the organization said in a statement.

image of On December 19, Meghan and Harry renamed Archewell Foundation to Archewell Philanthropies.
"This next chapter allows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family, with meaningful reach and maximum impact, grounded in the same values, partnerships, and their commitment to show up and do good,” they went on.

The new rebrand aims to make more room for Meghan and Harry's kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, in its mission.

One of these acts included Archewell partnering with Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles to prepare meals for the community ahead of Thanksgiving last month. The duo also brought along their young kids to help out with the assembly line. Archie and Lilibet aided their parents during the event by rolling up dough and packaging food.

