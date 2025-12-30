Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Brand in Shambles as Couple 'Essentially Shutters' Company Amid Mass Exodus of Staffers
Dec. 30 2025, Published 12:37 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell brand seems to be in major trouble as their staff continues to quit.
Several sources revealed to Page Six on December 29 how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's company could be closing its doors if the charity continues to falter.
The Sussexes' Archewell Charity Is in Disarray
“They’ve essentially shuttered Archewell,” an insider divulged.
“Anyone still there is simply an enabler, enamored with what the couple once was, not who they are today,” another source said. “From a year ago, they have decreased their staff by at least 80-85 percent."
Archewell was launched by the Invictus Games founder, 41, and the former actress, 44, once they left the royal family and moved to North America to start a new life in 2020.
The couple's Archewell Foundation, which was rebranded as Archewell Philanthropies earlier this month, seems like it can't stay afloat for much longer.
“Every time someone leaves Harry and Meghan say they are staying on in some capacity,” one source noted, “But they are never heard from again."
A medley of staffers on Meghan and Harry's payroll have left their employment in recent weeks.
Meredith Maines, the pair's publicist, announced her departure after just a year on the job on December 27.
Archewell's Executive Director Recently Announced His Exit
The Sussexes' longtime Archewell executive director James Holt recently revealed that he is going back home to England with his family.
“After five incredible years in Los Angeles, it’s time for my family to return to London,” Holt said in a statement. “When I pass the baton to the team leading Archewell Philanthropies in the coming months, I’ll do so with immense pride and optimism for what lies ahead,” Holt said on Monday, December 29.
Three other employees also exited the company just before the Christmas holidays. According to Page Six, Archewell VP Shauna Nep is working on a “consultant” basis.
This past summer, Harry and Meghan's Los Angeles deputy press secretary, Kyle Boulia, and their British press officer, Charlie Gips, also both announced their resignations.
Meghan Markle's Netflix Show Is Hoping to Be Renewed
“Shauna hasn’t been a full-time employee for some time,” the insider added. “This is crazy — they have lost their Foundation in a matter of weeks.”
One of the As Ever founder's last remaining business ventures is her Netflix lifestyle docuseries With Love, Meghan. Season 2 premiered on August 26, and Netflix dropped a holiday special earlier this month.
But "if Meghan’s Netflix show isn’t picked up for another season, then what happens to their staff?" a source wondered.